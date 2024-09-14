The Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility (Vinetra) was commissioned on 13 Sep 24 by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam. The facility aims to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class submarine.

Vinetra has been designed and developed indigenously keeping in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, highlighting India’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Constructed by M/s L&T Defence as a turnkey project, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility is equipped with a five-meter escape tower integrated with an adjacent diving basin. This state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines, ensuring that they are proficient in escape procedures in the event of a submarine distress situation.

The official handle of Indian Navy spokesperson shared a video on social media demonstrating the working of the facility. They added, Vinetra – the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility, aimed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class #submarine; was commissioned on #13Sep by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, FOCINC #ENC, at @IN_Satavahana , #Visakhapatnam.”

The further added, “This indigenously designed & developed facility aligns with the #AatmanirbharBharat initiative, highlighting #India’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.”

The facility “Vinetra” (विनेत्र), meaning “Trainer” represents a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and training necessary to escape in case of any underwater emergency. This training facility also reinforces the operational readiness, safety protocols and training infrastructure of the Indian Navy. By offering specialised training, it enhances operational readiness and reinforces the Navy’s focus on safety protocols and preparedness in underwater emergency situations.

Kalvari-class submarines are a series of diesel-electric attack submarines built for the Indian Navy. These submarines are based on the Scorpène-class submarines originally designed by the French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). The vessels are constructed by a joint venture of Naval Group and Mazagon Dock Limited. The Kalvari-class submarines are a key component of India’s underwater warfare capabilities, designed for a range of tasks including anti-ship warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance.