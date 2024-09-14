Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews ReportsIndian Navy commissions indigenously designed and developed Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility titled Vinetra...
News Reports
Updated:

Indian Navy commissions indigenously designed and developed Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility titled Vinetra in Visakhapatnam

The facility "Vinetra" (विनेत्र), meaning "Trainer" represents a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and training necessary to escape in case of any underwater emergency.

OpIndia Staff
87

The Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility (Vinetra) was commissioned on 13 Sep 24 by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, at INS Satavahana, Visakhapatnam. The facility aims to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class submarine.

Vinetra has been designed and developed indigenously keeping in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, highlighting India’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.

Constructed by M/s L&T Defence as a turnkey project, the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility is equipped with a five-meter escape tower integrated with an adjacent diving basin. This state-of-the-art facility will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines, ensuring that they are proficient in escape procedures in the event of a submarine distress situation.

The official handle of Indian Navy spokesperson shared a video on social media demonstrating the working of the facility. They added, Vinetra – the Kalvari Submarine Escape Training Facility, aimed to enhance the escape capabilities of crew from a distressed Kalvari-class #submarine; was commissioned on #13Sep by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, FOCINC #ENC, at @IN_Satavahana , #Visakhapatnam.”

The further added, “This indigenously designed & developed facility aligns with the #AatmanirbharBharat initiative, highlighting #India’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.”

The facility “Vinetra” (विनेत्र), meaning “Trainer” represents a significant step forward in building confidence among submariners, ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and training necessary to escape in case of any underwater emergency. This training facility also reinforces the operational readiness, safety protocols and training infrastructure of the Indian Navy. By offering specialised training, it enhances operational readiness and reinforces the Navy’s focus on safety protocols and preparedness in underwater emergency situations.

Kalvari-class submarines are a series of diesel-electric attack submarines built for the Indian Navy. These submarines are based on the Scorpène-class submarines originally designed by the French shipbuilder Naval Group (formerly DCNS). The vessels are constructed by a joint venture of Naval Group and Mazagon Dock Limited. The Kalvari-class submarines are a key component of India’s underwater warfare capabilities, designed for a range of tasks including anti-ship warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and area surveillance.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

“We will have to develop a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan, Ghauri missiles can be deployed on broder”: Dhaka University professor calls for nuclearisation of...

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Stovewood: Waleed Ali jailed for raping minor girl 21 years ago, seven others convicted and jailed in UK’s biggest investigation into Grooming Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is country’s number 1 terrorist, he is not Indian: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the USA

ANI -

‘Yogi ji save me, my family can kill me’: Muslim girl from Aligarh says her family is opposing relationship with her Hindu lover, accuses...

OpIndia Staff -

Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami form alliance for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

ANI -

Kerala: Police to take suo moto cognizance of POCSO-related allegations cited in Hema committee report days after HC slammed Pinarayi Vijayan govt for inaction

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal: BJP leader files complaint against Team Saath, notorious for targeting nationalist social media users, for labelling Hindus celebrating Jagra festivals as ‘Hindutva Terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Hindu youth attacked by Islamist mob, stones pelted in presence of police in Mahudha

Meghalsinh Parmar -

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, every Jharkhandi feeling unsafe due to infiltrators: PM Modi in Jamshedpur

ANI -

Traffic and police administration on Eid-e-Milad, idol of Bhagwan Ganesha in custody: What else will the Congress government do in Karnataka?

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com