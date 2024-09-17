Indian-origin MP raises plight of Bangladeshi Hindus and religious minorities in Canadian Parliament

On Monday, September 16, Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya expressed concern over the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing the Canadian Parliament, the Hindu lawmaker highlighted the plight of religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, in Bangladesh. He emphasised that whenever there is instability in Bangladesh, Hindus, and other religious minorities have had to face the brunt of it. He also drew the House of Commons’ attention toward the declining population of religious minorities in Bangladesh ever since it attained independence in 1971.

My statement in parliament today:

Madam Speaker,

I am deeply concerned by violence targeting religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists and Christians in Bangladesh.

Every time there is instability in Bangladesh, religious minorities, particularly Hindus, face the brunt.

He further stated that Canadian Hindus who have family members in Bangladesh are worried about the safety and security of their families, their temples, and properties.

Arya informed the Canadian Parliament that Canadians who have family members in Bangladesh, have planned a rally in front of the Canadian Parliament on 23rd September. He added that families of Canadian Buddhists and Christians who have ties to Bangladesh will also participate in the rally.

Hindu Canadian MP, Chandra Arya is of Indian origin. He originally hails from Tumakuru district in Karnataka. He represents the electoral district of Nepean in Ontario in Canada’s House of Commons. He is known for raising Hindu causes in the Canadian Parliament as well as speaking against the Khalistani radicalism in Canada. He has often faced threats from Khalistani terrorists for condemning attacks on Hindu temples.

Once Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened him to leave the country for condemning the attacks on Hindu temples and raising Hindu causes. However, the MP has continued to raise his voice against Khalistani extremism.

Additionally, he once gained attention when his video went viral in which he addressed the Canadian Parliament in his native language, Kannada.

Ongoing religious persecution of Hindus and attacks on their property, livelihood, and temples

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops, and businesses since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. OpIndia had reported how a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city. We previously exposed how Muslim students forced more than 60 Hindu teachers, professors, and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’. On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, the Interim Government of Bangladesh recently issued a Talibanised decree in which it asked Hindus to turn off their puja rituals, prayers, and sound systems at least 5 minutes before and during the Namaz and Azan.



