Amid the Islamist onslaught against Hindus in Bangladesh, human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger Asad Noor revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’

He made the revelations in a Facebook post on Sunday (8th September). Noor informed that on Saturday (7th September), members of the radical Islamist outfit visited Kalmati Ward No.2 in Khuniagach Union of Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila.

They preyed upon 27 poor, destitute Hindus and forced them to join ‘Jamaat-e-Islami.’ According to Asad Noor, the radicals threatened to kill the victims and remove them from the nation.

Forced by circumstances, the impoverished Hindus had to comply with their diktat. The Jamaat-e-Islami members coerced them into signing some forms and gave them Islamic books to brainwash them into changing their Hindu Faith.

Hafiz Mohammed Shah Alam, the Assistant Secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami (Lalmonirhat Branch), was present during the forced induction of Hindus into the radical outfit.

The 27 victims were administered an oath of allegiance under Apexndix 11 of the Constitution.

Attacks on Hindus continue unabated in Bangladesh

The incident comes amid the lynching of a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

We previously reported how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses since the ouster of Sheikha Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.