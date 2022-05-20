Friday, May 20, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Elladaru Iru, Enthadaru Iru': Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Canadian Parliament,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Elladaru Iru, Enthadaru Iru’: Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Canadian Parliament, wins hearts

The Indian-origin MP ended his speech with a poem written by Kuvempu, which is sung by Dr Rajkumar - "Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru", meaning, "Wherever you are, However you are, be a Kannadiga forever.

OpIndia Staff
Canada MP Chandra Arya spoke in Kannada in the Canadian parliament/ Image Source: Twitter
15

On Thursday, Canadian Member of Parliament of Indian origin Chandra Arya won many hearts by speaking in his mother tongue Kannada inside the Canadian Parliament.

Chandra Arya, who was re-elected to the Parliament in the 2019 federal election, shared a video of him speaking in his mother tongue Kannada on Twitter.

“I spoke in my mother tongue (first language), Kannada in the Canadian Parliament. This beautiful language has a long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India,” tweeted Chandra Arya.

Speaking in the Parliament, Arya expressed his happiness to be able to speak in his mother tongue Kannada. He called it a proud moment for the five crore Kannadigas living in Canada.

The Indian-origin MP ended his speech with a poem written by Kuvempu, which is sung by Dr Rajkumar – “Elladaru iru enthadaru iru endendigu nee Kannadavaagiru“, meaning, “Wherever you are, However you are, be a Kannadiga forever.

Chandra Arya, who originally hails from the Tumakuru district in Karnataka, represents the electoral district of Nepean in the House of Commons. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Ramanagara and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Dharwad in Karnataka. Chandra Arya was elected to the Canadian Parliament for the first time in 2015 and again in 2019 for the second time.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms. Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan shared the video and congratulated Chandra Arya for speaking in Kannada in the Canadian Parliament.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,907FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com