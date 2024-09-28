Saturday, September 28, 2024
Will reach everyone who poses a threat to Israel: Army Chief Herzi Halevi promises after Hezbollah chief Nasrallah got killed

Notably, Hezbollah has been threatening Israel repeatedly with drone, and even missile attacks.

Image Source: Times of Israel
On Saturday, September 28, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that they have eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese cleric and the secretary-general of terrorist organisation Hezbollah.

Following the death of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, Israel’s army chief, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, vowed to “reach” anyone who poses a threat to Israeli citizens.

In response to Hezbollah’s provocation, Israel struck the terror group’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut. During the attack, Israel apparently killed the group’s co-founder and current chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Talking about the death of Nasrallah, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi added that the strike, which killed Nasrallah, had been planned meticulously for some time and executed with precision.

“This attack was prepared for a long time, executed at the right moment with great precision, and now we are moving forward with careful preparation for the next steps”, he said.

