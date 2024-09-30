Monday, September 30, 2024
Maharashtra government grants cows the status of ‘Rajya Mata Gaumata’, cites its cultural importance

In a major step to honour indigenous cows, the Maharashtra government gave them Rajmata-Gaumata status

Image- India Today
In a major step to honour indigenous cows, the Maharashtra government gave them Rajmata-Gaumata status on Monday, 30th September. The announcement was made via a Government Resolution signed by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who stated, “Cows have been an important part of human life since ancient times. The cow has long been referred to as ‘Kamarrenu’ in recognition of its historical, scientific, and spiritual significance.”

He further stated that, while several breeds exist throughout the country, the number of indigenous cows is dropping at an alarming rate. Maharashtra has a number of indigenous breeds, including Devri and Lalkanari in Marathwada, and Dangi and Shavdabhat in Northern Maharashtra. The state has expressed alarm over the significant loss of these native cows.

To address this issue, the government hopes that the new classification will encourage farmers to produce and care for indigenous breeds that are vital to Ayurvedic practices such as Panchagavya and traditional farming methods. “The decline in the number of Indigenous cows is a matter of concern,” the Government Resolution said, asking livestock farmers to prioritize the breeding of these culturally important animals.

Notably, in India, the cow is considered like a mother and is a symbol of devotion in Hinduism. Aside from that, its milk, urine, and dung are regarded as sacred and widely used. Cow milk is extremely useful to the human body.

