A day after a foiled derailment attempt in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, another case of conspiracy to cause a train accident has come to light from the state of Rajasthan. As per initial reports, cement blocks worth about one quintal were found at different places on the railway track in the Ajmer district. It is believed that this was too a deliberate attempt to derail the goods train.

In Ajmer, cement blocks weighing one quintal were placed on the railway track for about 1 kilometer. The blocks were placed between two places, Saradhna and Bangad Gram station. However, the potential train accident was averted as the blocks broke and fell apart from the track.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) employees, Ravi Bundela and Vishwajit Das have lodged an FIR in the case. According to the FIR, information was received at 10:36 pm on September 8th that a cement block was placed on the track. When the rail authorities reached the spot, they found that both the blocks had fallen apart.

Later, DFCC, and Railway Protection Force (RPF) together patrolled the area from Saradhna to Bangar Gram station to find the circumstances normal. Police probe has been lodged in the case.

Rail Ministry says this ‘wave’ is a major cause of concern

Notably, the Rail Ministry has taken cognizance of the event and said that three attempts of train derailment and two incidents of stone pelting at trains have come to the fore in the past week, causing an alarm. These point to the criminal intent of miscreants, the rail ministry officials said while talking to Times of India.

The official recalled the Kapur incident and stated that a major mishap was avoided in Kapur, Uttar Pradesh where a gas cylinder was kept on the track to derail a train deliberately. It is crucial to note that yesterday, a similar potential major train accident was averted in Kanpur after the loco pilot applied emergency brakes while listening to the sound of a gas cylinder hitting the train. The gas-filled cylinder was placed on the track deliberately to derail or damage the Kalindi Express (14117) which was traveling on the Anwarganj-Kasganj route.

The Rail authorities and the police investigated the matter and found a petrol-filled glass bottle, a matchbox, and a suspicious bag from the route. During the investigation, marks of rubbing of an iron-like object were also found on the track.

A major accident was averted near Kanpur in NER zone when, at 20.30 hrs Train Manager 14117 (PRYJ- BNW) reported taht LP 14117 that one cooking cylinder was on track at km 37/8-9 between BJR- UTP & dashed with Loco no. 30071. TM & ALP searched cylinder but nothing was found.… pic.twitter.com/W3G3UFh8cQ — Anand Narasimhan🇮🇳 (@AnchorAnandN) September 9, 2024

Past train derailment incidents reported recently

Several such deliberate attempts have been made to derail trains in the past in several states. A few days ago, on 31st August, a loco pilot averted a major train derailment and loss of life by promptly applying emergency brakes after the goods train he was operating collided with motorcycle scrap placed on the railway track in Rajasthan’s Baran district. Initial reports indicated that an unidentified person had placed bike scrap on the railway track near Chachauda village in the Chhabra area.

On the night of 17th August, the engine of the Sabarmati Express train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur. Soon after, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the derailment took place because of an object placed on the railway track. It was later revealed by the investigative authorities that a broken piece of track metal was kept on the train line to cause an accident.

Then on Thursday, 22nd August, the Aligarh Railway Police charged one Afsan for deliberately placing an alloy wheel on the railway track to derail a moving train. The incident happened on Tuesday, 20th August when the accused made a deliberate attempt to recreate the Kanpur rail accident that happened on August 17th.

On the 23rd of August night, the Farrukhabad Express running between Kasganj and Farrukhabad narrowly averted a major accident after coming in contact with a wooden log placed on the railway track. As per reports, the train experienced a sudden jolt, forcing the loco pilot to apply emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt. It was later discovered that the wooden log had stuck to the train’s engine.

Similarly, a major accident was averted in October last year as stones and rods were kept on railway tracks in a potential attempt to derail the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express. Earlier in August, a YouTuber named Gulzar Sheikh was arrested for putting different items on railway tracks including cycles, soaps, stones, and more in the name of content creation.

The Indian Railways and probing agencies are investigating multiple sabotage attempts to derail trains. Terrorist involvement in the matter is also being looked into. Detailed reports in this case can be read here.