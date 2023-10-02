Monday, October 2, 2023
Major accident averted on Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, stones and rods were kept on railway tracks in a potential derailing attempt

A video, possibly shot by railway employees, is doing rounds on the internet in which the stones on railway tracks and rods fixed in plates can be clearly seen.   

Driver of Udaipur Jaipur Vande Bharat averts major train accident
Driver of Udaipur Jaipur Vande Bharat averts major train accident
On Monday (October 2), the driver of the Udaipur-Jaipur bound Vande Bharat Express averted a major mishap by applying the emergency brake to foil a potential derailing attempt. As per official information, the crew onboard the Vande Bharat Express noticed that stones and fish plates were kept on the railway track. 

Notably, the incident raised concerns of possible sabotage. It took place at around 9:53 AM between Gangrar and Soniana railway stations in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan. Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a case under the Railways Act. 

Regarding the incident, a railway official said, “As the train passed Gangrar, Loco Pilot Mubarak Husain observed an alarming sight on the tracks – two iron rods, each approximately one foot long, were maliciously placed on the rails.” 

The official added, “These iron rods were affixed to a joggle plate, a component used for connecting railway tracks. Additionally, stones had been deliberately stacked on the rails, posing a grave danger to the passengers on board.” 

The official assured that an FIR has been registered in this case and a comprehensive investigation will be conducted to hold the culprit responsible for this act of sabotage. 

“An FIR has been registered against the unknown accused at the Gangrar GRP police station under the relevant section of IPC, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this act of sabotage,” the railway official said.

After getting the information, DSC Ajmer, IPF Bhilwara, PWI Gangarar, local Police, and GRP officials visited the spot. 

Taking to X, the North Western Railway zone issued an official statement saying, “Today, in front of Vande Bharat Express going from Jaipur to Udaipur, between Gangrar and Soniana stations, anti-social elements have tried to damage the train by placing stones and iron rods on the railway track. Strictest action is being taken by the Railway Administration against anti-social elements and the culprits will not be spared.” 

The Udaipur-Jaipur bound Vande Bharat Express was recently introduced by the North-Western Railways Ajmer Division. On 24 September, PM Modi virtually flagged off its inaugural run.

Meanwhile, this Vande Bharat is covered under the “14-minute miracle” scheme which was launched on October 1 at Terminal Stations across Indian Railways as part of the ‘Swachhata-Hi-Seva’ campaign.

