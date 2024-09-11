Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Karnataka: Mechanic Mohammad Nadeem sets Ola showroom on fire alleging unresolved issues in newly purchased electric scooter, arrested

Mohammad Nadeem had a heated altercation with the customer support executives at the showroom on Tuesday. Afterwards, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire. Six vehicles and the computer systems were gutted in the fire. 

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Mechanic Mohammad Nadeem sets Ola showroom on fire alleging issues in bike servicing
Karnataka: Mechanic Mohammad Nadeem sets Ola showroom on fire alleging issues in bike servicing (Image Source - India Today and Hindustan Times)
10

In Karnataka, a motor mechanic named Mohammad Nadeem has been arrested for setting an Ola showroom on fire. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old accused had a verbal argument with the showroom’s customer care executives as he alleged servicing issues with his newly purchased e-scooter. He then brought petrol and set the showroom on fire, causing damage and a heavy loss to the showroom. The Kalaburagi Chowk Police Station has registered a case in this matter.  

According to Police, Mohammad Nadeem had a heated altercation with the customer support executives at the showroom on Tuesday. Afterwards, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire. Six vehicles and the computer systems were gutted in the fire. 

While no casualty has been reported, the entire showroom was destroyed in the fire. Thick smoke emanating from the Ola showroom can be seen in the visual footage of the incident. As per reports, accused Nadeem caused an estimated loss of Rs 8.5 lakh.

As per reports, Mohammad Nadeem is a mechanic by profession. He had purchased an Ola e-scooter in the month of August for Rs 1.4 lakh. He alleged that after a few days, the e-vehicle started experiencing technical issues with the battery and sound system. 

According to him, he repeatedly visited the showroom to have his vehicle repaired, but the customer care executives were not addressing his grievances properly. After a verbal argument, he set the showroom ablaze. 

Speaking with Moneycontrol, a Police officer said, “He bought an Ola scooter from the showroom 20 days ago, but it had frequent issues. The showroom staff did not address the problems despite his repeated visits. Frustrated with the issues and the staff’s negligence, he poured petrol on the showroom and set it on fire on Tuesday.”

