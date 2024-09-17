Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Updated:

‘Most of these are silent supporters of Hindus genocide’: Netizens slam BCCI for organising bilateral series with Bangladesh amid anti-Hindu violence

"You are a disgrace. Hope no self respecting Hindu buys a ticket," posted nationalist Twitter handle 'Kreately.'

OpIndia Staff
'Most of these are silent supporters of Hindus genocide': Netizens slam BCCI for organising bilateral series with Bangladesh amid anti-Hindu violence
Bangladeshi skipper Nazmul Hasan Shanto (left), Hindus protest against attacks on the community (right), images via AFP and IANS
27

Indian social media users are furious at the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) for allowing a bilateral Test and T20 series with Bangladesh on Indian soil, despite the ongoing anti-Hindu violence in the Islamic country.

The matter reached a crescendo on Sunday (15th September) when the Bangladesh men’s cricket team received a warm welcome at Chennai, ahead of the 1st Test match against India.

Several netizens expressed their frustration over the hospitality meted out to Bangladeshi cricketers when Hindu minorities are being killed. “We are seriously welcoming these Bangladeshi cricketers like honourable guests? Most of these are silent supporters of Hindu genocide in Bangladesh,” tweeted popular X user ‘Mr Sinha’.

Journalist Ajeet Bharti wrote, “Shameless BCCI! From dancing in front of Pakistani team for money to this, a new low.”

Hindu spiritual leader Radharamn Das tweeted, “The BCCI has shown utter disregard for protesting Hindus worldwide. Just look at how BCCI and ICC welcomed Bangladeshi cricketers to India today, while Hindus are being ethnically cleansed in Bangladesh. Shame on you.”

Entrepreneur ad author Arun Krishnan informed that he would refrain from watching the India Vs Bangladesh series, given the persecution of Hindus in the Islamic country.

“Shame on you BCCI . I, like millions of self-respecting Hindus will not be watching this series. And shame on our cricketing fraternity that they could take the knee for some BLM but can’t protest for their co-religionists being butchered in Bangladesh!” he tweeted.

“You are a disgrace. Hope no self respecting Hindu buys a ticket,” posted nationalist Twitter handle ‘Kreately.’

Popular X user Kanishka highlighted the short-term memory of the Hindu community. She wrote, “Welcoming a Terrorist nation “Bangladesh” for a cricket match in India is shameful. We, Hindus had learnt from our history.

Media portal ‘Hindu Post’ said, “Unless Hindus develop a modicum of self-respect and spine, the size of Bharat’s economy is meaningless. We couldn’t cancel a cricket series with #Bangladesh in solidarity with persecuted and suffering Bangladeshi Hindus? Not just that – we roll out the red carpet for the Bangladesh team, to rub more salt in the wounds of Hindus!”

It also called out Indian cricketers over the stoic silence on the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Hindu Post added, “Why can’t a single Hindu cricketer from Bharat ever speak up for Hindus? In fact, only Danish Kaneria has shown the guts to clearly call for Bharat to not visit Pakistan for next year’s Champions Trophy, in light of Pakistan’s horrific treatment of its Hindu minority!”

Muslim majority Bangladesh after the coup went for Genocide of Hindus in #Bangladesh. V/S Hindu majority India after the start of the Genocide is hosting the cricket team of Bangladesh.

“Shame on Us! Shame on BCCI We are welcoming those to Play Cricket with us, people who are killing our Hindu Brothers and Sisters Daily 50% of these players are supporters of Hindu Genocide in Bharat,” wrote ‘The Jaipur Dialogues.’

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses since the ouster of Sheikha Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

OpIndia had reported how a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

