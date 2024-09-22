In a major boost to the Modi government’s initiative to preserve history and culture, the United States returned 297 stolen artefacts to India.

The development was confirmed on Saturday (21st September) by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during PM Modi’s visit to the North American country.

“On the occasion of the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to the United States, the US side facilitated the return of 297 antiquities that had been stolen or trafficked from India. These will shortly be repatriated to India,” it stated.

I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/0jziIYZ1GO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024

As part of the symbolic handing over of the trafficked antiquities, a few select pieces were put on display for US President Joe Biden and the Indian Prime Minister.

In a tweet, PM Modi stated, “Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties. I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.”

The artefacts, mostly made of terracotta, are almost from 4000 years (2000 BC to 1900 AD) ago. Some of the antiquities are however made of ivory, wood, metal and stone.

PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @JoeBiden witnessed a few antiquities on the sidelines of their… pic.twitter.com/Rj9n3W6xPU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2024

The notable ones include Apsara in sandstone, Jain Tirthankar in bronze, Lord Ganesh in bronze, Standing Lord Buddha in sandstone, Lord Vishnu in Bronze, Anthropomorphic figure in copper, Lord Krishna in bronze, Lord Karthikeya in granite.

In July 2024, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India signed a Cultural Property Agreement to enhance cooperation in protecting cultural heritage.

The United States has returned a whopping 578 cultural artefacts to India in the past 8 years (10 in 2016, 157 in 2021, 105 in 2023). The total number of stolen antiquities recovered since 2014 now stands at 640.