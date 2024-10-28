Access to Ram Gopal Mishra’s house restricted, Hindu victims pressurised to remain silent: A 7-day account of OpIndia’s experience in Bahraich

After the violence that erupted during Maa Durga’s immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13th, situations in the impacted districts have come to normal. Police patrolling has significantly decreased, although officers are actively detaining suspects based on CCTV footage, witness accounts, and other evidence. The Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been critical in restoring order after the crisis grew beyond the authority of local police, avoiding the necessity for central forces.

A ground report by OpIndia highlighted that the police seemed primarily focused on restricting attention to the impact on Hindus who were affected by the violence. Roadblocks were reportedly set up near Hindu villages, and there were instances of harassment on social media against Hindu supporters, while members of the Muslim community were more freely able to give media interviews. The police also appeared more lenient towards Islamic-related activity on social media. Nevertheless, the Hindu community expressed fearlessness to pledge to organize an even larger procession in the future.

Restricted access to affected Hindu families

As per OpIndia reports, early police efforts concentrated on keeping the sufferings of the affected Hindu community under wraps. For instance, repeated attempts to reach Ram Gopal’s residence were unsuccessful, as a heavy police presence nearby blocked access on several occasions. Barricades were placed three kilometres before Ram Gopal’s home location, and officers cited “orders from above” when asked about the restrictions.

Barricades placed 3 km away from Ram Gopal’s home

After Ram Gopal, our team attempted to reach Sipahiya Pauli village, home of Vinod and Satyavan Mishra who were also attacked by the Islamists but were stopped again by police officers who prevented us from proceeding further. Our next destination was Gauria Ghat, the site for the idol immersion, where we encountered more obstacles along the way. One Aditya Mishra, a resident of Mahasi Bazar, managed to give a discreet interview to OpIndia, but the following day police arrived at his house, arrested him, issued a challan, and sent him to jail. Vinod Mishra, who was injured and spoke on camera, also shared that he faces pressure to stay silent.

Several Hindus meanwhile provided their contact numbers, identifying themselves as victims of the violence and agreeing to meet later. However, repeated calls went unanswered. While interviewing Satyavan Mishra, a family member of his, Vinod Mishra, received a call warning him to avoid media interactions. Aditya Mishra also reported facing pressure to keep his distance from the media.

In contrast, members of the Muslim community freely gave interviews, portraying themselves as victims. Their actions, from retrieving items from shops to partial demolitions of their homes, were broadcast live on various channels without restrictions. In the approximately 8-kilometer stretch between Nathuapur and Mahsi, we encountered many Muslim families who spoke openly to the media, unpressured and unaffected by fear. This disparity in media access initially framed the Muslim community as the sole victims of the violence and Hindus as the attackers.

Further, the Bahraich administration’s two-sided approach was evident not only on the ground but also across social media. Bahraich Police warned accounts that either highlighted the suffering of Hindus or attempted to expose the actions of the Muslim side. This warning was directed at multiple organizations, including OpIndia and Panchjanya. Despite consistent eyewitness accounts, the police denied that any attack announcements were made from the mosque and even issued an order for a notice to Dainik Jagran. Hindutva supporters and organizations were also asked to provide evidence for every tweet and statement they shared.

Meanwhile, outlets like The Wire continued to report selectively, with no intervention or requests for verification from the Bahraich police regarding interviews with Muslims who blatantly placed complete blame on Hindus. The police assured that no innocent would be punished after Muslim women were arrested. At one point, Bahraich Police even regarded Jamiat, an organization known for providing legal aid to terror suspects, as a peaceful hub, officially sharing their Urdu-language statements.

A similar scenario unfolded when rumours spread on social media that Ram Gopal Mishra’s body had been severely mutilated, with claims circulating about uprooted nails and other injuries. Bahraich Police swiftly labelled these claims as misleading and issued a denial—yet the post-mortem report followed soon after showcased injuries on toes. Conversely, no official denial was made when Muslim individuals alleged brutal house burnings and mistreatment of women without evidence at the hands of non-Muslims.

The Hindu community, despite facing religious violence and significant pressures, has made it clear they will not let these events stifle their religious practices.

The affected Hindus have unitedly declared that their Sanatani traditions are a cherished heritage passed down by their ancestors, and any attack on these traditions will not be tolerated, regardless of efforts to suppress them. Many expressed a willingness to make sacrifices, much like Ram Gopal. Ram Gopal Mishra’s wife has also vowed to fight relentlessly for a death sentence for her husband’s killers.

PAC’s significant role in curbing violence, preventing the need for central forces

At the onset of the Bahraich violence, the local police were criticized for their alleged negligence and failure to maintain order. Following a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the family of the late Ram Gopal raised direct allegations against the police. In response, the authorities swiftly suspended the outpost in-charge, station in-charge, and Deputy SP, with the Additional SP later reassigned to headquarters. When the situation intensified, PAC, a specialized unit of the UP Police, took control to restore order.

The PAC brought the situation under control within hours. Senior IPS officer Ajay Kumar was seen frequently patrolling not only Maharajganj, the site of the incident but also nearby villages. With the arrival of STF in-charge IPS Amitabh Yash, the government machinery has become highly active. Due to the collective efforts of the authorities, the violence that erupted on October 13th was contained by the end of the day, eliminating the need for central forces. Several new officers have since been assigned to local police stations and districts, working to identify suspects and pursue further legal action.