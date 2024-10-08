On Monday, 7th October, two school-going teenagers, one Hindu and one Muslim, got into an online spat in Direct Messages on Instagram. At around 5 PM, their conversation turned to religion, and both made comments about each other’s faith. However, the comment made by the Hindu teenager was made viral on social media by the Muslim teenager, where he had allegedly used some derogatory language for Prophet Muhammad. As the post went viral, thousands of Islamists took to the streets and began raising “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogans against the Hindu teenager, demanding his immediate arrest.

The incident took place in Nanpara, in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Responding to the viral post, the Hindu teen was doxxed for his comment on Prophet.

Screenshot of the online conversation between the Hindu and Muslim teenagers. The identification markers and the derogatory message have been blackened by OpIndia. (Image: X)

As the police received information about the protest, CO Nanpara and Inspector Pradeep Singh rushed to the scene along with a large police force. They assured the protesting Islamists that appropriate legal action would be taken, but the protesters demanded an immediate arrest. As the situation deteriorated, additional police forces were deployed in the area. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd. The protests continued throughout the night, and the police continued their efforts to calm the situation after filing a case against the Hindu teenager.

In a post on X, Bahraich police said, “Taking immediate cognisance of this objectionable post, a case has been registered under the relevant sections, and the accused will soon be taken into police custody. Bahraich police are committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the district.”

Background of the case

Two teenagers, one Hindu and one Muslim, both residents of Nanpara town, were conversing on social media on Monday evening. During the conversation, they had a disagreement over religion. In a fit of anger, they made comments about each other’s religion. The Muslim boy shared a video of controversial Maulana Salman Azhari in which he called Hindus “dogs”. Replying to it, the Hindu teenager used derogatory language for the Prophet. The Muslim teenager took screenshots of the chat and made them viral on social media. As a result, Hindu teen was doxxed for his comment on Prophet.

Owing to the viral post by the Muslim teenager, thousands of Islamists took to the streets, protesting against the Hindu teenager. They raised slogans of “Sar Tan Se Juda”. The police learned of the incident and rushed to the scene. Inspector Pradeep Singh, CO Pradyumna Singh, and SDM Ashwani Pandey were among the senior officials present, attempting to calm the situation. However, the Islamists refused to back down, demanding the immediate arrest of the Hindu boy, which led to further chaos.

#बहराइच में पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब पर की गई अभद्र टिप्पणी के बाद तनावपूर्ण स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है। नानपारा निवासी एक लड़के ने इंस्ट्राग्राम पर यह टिप्पणी की थी, जिसके बाद मुस्लिम समाज के लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए और जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। भीड़ ने नानपारा के CHC कावाबची गली के पास विरोध…

As a result, the police had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd, as the situation worsened. Additional police forces were called in from four police stations, and PAC personnel were also deployed at the site. The police were using drones to monitor the area, and warnings were issued to prevent the spread of rumours. The police assured strict action against those attempting to disturb the peace and urged everyone to remain calm.

One of the protesters spoke to the media and claimed that people have repeatedly been disrespecting the Prophet. He said, “There has been disrespect towards our Prophet, the accused teenager must be arrested. Everywhere, people are speaking against our Prophet.” According to a report by Sudarshan TV, one of the Islamists mentioned that he had learned about the derogatory post from an announcement made at a madarsa. He said, “I learnt that someone disrespected the Prophet at Madarsa Hussaini.”

Details of the FIR

Rahmat Ali Hashmi and Ashiq Ali of Bhaggapurwa filed a complaint at Nanpara Police Station. Based on their complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 298, 352 and 353 of Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) by the police. According to the complaint, a highly offensive comment was made against Prophet Muhammad, causing significant outrage in the region. The comment appeared on the social media ID of Haider, son of Zeeshan, a resident of Mohalla Patharan, Nanpara. The locals have described the incident as a serious criminal act intended to incite religious hatred and social discord. The complainants stated that if appropriate action against the Hindu teenager was not taken in time, it could disrupt peace in the region.

The complaint further noted that such an offensive comment hurt religious sentiments and posed a threat to peace and harmony. An investigation into the matter has been ordered by SD SSI Prakash Bandh. ASP Rural Pavitra Mohan Tripathi spoke to the media and said, “The two teenagers, both students, were discussing religion on social media, during which they made comments on each other’s religion. As soon as the news of the students’ chat spread, a large crowd gathered outside the house of one of the students due to it being evening. A case has been registered regarding the incident, and further legal action is being taken. The police have been deployed to maintain peace. Security has been put in place in the area due to the ongoing festive season.”

The police have appealed to people in the region to refrain from spreading any kind of rumours and warned against those disturbing the peace. Local police and PAC have been stationed in the region.

Teenager apologised

The Hindu teenager who made the comment about the Prophet has already apologised for his remarks. In a video message, with folded hands, he said, “I made a mistake. I will not make such a mistake again. I was unaware of the consequences. I apologise with folded hands. I will not make this mistake again.”

Media houses and SM users leaked personal information of the Hindu teenager

Despite the fact that leaking information about a teenager, even if he is an accused, is not permissible by law, media houses leaked the information about the Hindu boy. Bharat Samachar Live published a photograph and video of the Hindu teenager, where he was apologising, without blurring his face.

Similar posts were made by some social media users. Sartaj wrote in Hindi, “Bahraich, UP: A tense situation has arisen after an offensive comment was made about Prophet Muhammad. A boy from Nanpara had made this comment on Instagram, following which members of the Muslim community took to the streets and protested strongly. How is hatred against Islam being instilled in underage children?”

The incident of Hindu teen getting doxxed for comment on Prophet has exposed the disturbing reality of how social media is being weaponised to put lives at risk. A simple argument between two teenagers from different communities was escalated into a communal firestorm just because they commented on each other’s religion, which, of course, should have been avoided.

However, amid all the drama between the two, the Hindu boy was singled out. His personal information was leaked by the Muslim boy and then made viral by members of the Muslim community. Threats of beheading, commonly recognised by the slogan “Sar Tan Se Juda,” were raised against the Hindu teenager.

The deliberate doxxing, orchestrated by online trolls, painted a target on the back of a vulnerable minor and led to mob outrage. So much so that an FIR has been registered, and he might be arrested for an online spat with a schoolmate. Such actions are not only illegal but also morally reprehensible, as they endanger lives in the name of religious offence. The failure to protect the Hindu boy’s identity, despite legal norms, by the media houses is equally alarming. Authorities must act swiftly to bring those responsible to justice and ensure such malicious targeting does not recur, especially when minors are involved.