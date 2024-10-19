More flights received bomb threats today, adding to a long a list of similar threats in the last few days. On Saturday, almost two dozen flights received bomb threats, including 5 Indigo flights, 5 Air India flights and 5 Vistara flights.

Most flights have landed safely, indicating that the threats were hoax calls. However, a few targeted flights are still in air.

The 5 Indigo flights that got bomb threats are, 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 108 operating from Hyderabad Chandigarh, 6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, and 6E 184 operating from Jodhpur to Delhi.

Indigo has confirmed that Flight 6E 184 from Jodhpur safely landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft. According to flight tracking websites, the flight 6E108 has landed in Chandigarh, and the flight from Jeddah has also landed in Mumbai.

According the flight tracking data, flight 6E11 has also landed in Istanbul. However, flight 6E17 heading Istanbul from Mumbai is still in the air.

Regarding the Mumbai-Istanbul flight, the airline said, “We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines”.

Air India’s Newark-Mumbai flight was delayed on the ground but was allowed to take off. Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur also received a threat but it landed safely.

5 Vistara flights received threats calls, which turned out to be hoax. Vistara’s Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt after getting a threat but was later allowed to proceed to London.

Darbhanga-Delhi Spicejet flight SG116 also received a threat before take off but after boarding. Passengers were asked to leave the aircraft after receiving the flight. The flight later took off and landed in Mumbai.

Akasa Air also said that some of its flights received security threats on 19 October. However, the airline didn’t tell which flights got the threats.