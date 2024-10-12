On Saturday, 12th October, India condemned the attacks on Hindu temples and mandaps in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festival and expressed serious concerns over the attacks. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India strongly condemned the desecration of temples and called on the Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of the minority Hindu population in the country.

In its statement, the MEA said, “We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira.

These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now.

We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.”

The statement by the MEA came at a time when there have been several reports of theft and vandalism in Bangladesh targeting Hindu religious sites. In one of the most recent incidents, a firebomb was thrown at a Hindu temple in the Tantibazar area of Dhaka, leading to panic among the Hindu worshippers present at the temple. Though no casualties were reported, five devotees were injured during the chaos that ensued following the firebomb attack.

Furthermore, a hand-crafted golden mukut (crown) was stolen from a Hindu temple in Bangladesh’s southwestern Satkhira district during Durga Puja celebrations. The mukut was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021.

In another incident, a group of Muslim men sang Islamic songs in a Durga Puja pandal in Chittagong. The radicals took to the stage of the JM Sen Hall Puja Mandap and sang the proselytising Islamic song ‘Shudhu Musolmaner Lagi Aseniko Islam (Islam did not come to light only for Muslims).’

So far, Bangladesh police have arrested 17 persons in connection with 35 violent attacks linked to Durga Puja celebrations. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md Moinul Islam, assured that authorities were closely monitoring the situation and would take appropriate action against those who attempt to incite unrest. He said, “Anyone involved in these disruptions will be brought to justice. We will take strict action if anyone attempts to create chaos or engage in malicious activities during Durga Puja.”

Hindus make up around 8% of the total population of 170 million. Since Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled in Bangladesh, there has been a surge in attacks on Hindus across the country. Speaking to the media, a Dhaka resident, Ankita Bhowmick, said, “We won’t need any security if we have the mentality and tendency that each individual can practise their religion according to their customs. There will be no fear.”

Crown that was gifted by PM Modi for goddess Kali stolen from Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira

A crown of goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar. This crown was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March, 2021, as reported by The Daily Star. The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day’s worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity’s head, as reported by The Daily Star. “We are reviewing the temple’s CCTV footage to identify the thief,” said Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station. The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.