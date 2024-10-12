Saturday, October 12, 2024
Bangladesh: Mohammed and his aides attack Durga Puja mandap with petrol bomb, stab devotees with knife on being stopped

Tantibazar Puja Celebration Committee General Secretary, Bijoy Shah, clarified the petrol bomb attack at the Durga Puja mandap and robbery were separate incidents.

OpIndia Staff
Petrol bomb attack on Punjab mandap, explosive recovered by the police, images via Prothom Alo
Amid the ongoing Islamist onslaught on the minority Hindu community, a petrol bomb was hurled at a Durga Puja mandap in the Tanti Bazar neighbourhood in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, a man was seen attacking the Durga Puja pandal with a bomb. The accused was seen standing in a queue and hurling the explosive towards the idol of the Hindu deity.

According to reports, a minor fire broke out at the pandal, but no one was injured. The Hindu devotees present at the scene tried to stop the attacker but he stabbed them. A total of 5 people (4 volunteers and 1 visitor) were injured in the knife attack.

The victims included Deepta Dey, Jhantu Dhar, Khokon Dhar, Sagar Ghosh and Mohammed Ramiz Uddin. They are currently undergoing treatment at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

The police have recovered the explosive, which was used in the targeted attack. A total of two accused were identified and arrested by the police. They include Mohammed Hridoy and Mohammed Jibon.

The duo was taken into custody and is now interrogated by law enforcement authorities. A separate robbery attempt was made at the Puja Mandap. The police have recovered a gold chain from the accused, identified as one Akash.

Tantibazar Puja Celebration Committee General Secretary, Bijoy Shah, confirmed the development and clarified the petrol bomb attack at the Durga Puja mandap and robbery were separate incidents.

The Durga Puja pandal in Tanti Bazar is now being guarded by Hindu devotees and law enforcement authorities. The Puja committee has demanded strong action against the accused.

It has accused the police of downplaying the petrol bomb attack by equating it with the robbery incident. The three accused are from different parts of Bangladesh. It remains unknown whether the trio was recruited by any secret organisation.

