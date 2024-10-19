Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeWorldCanada: Khalistanis desecrate Indian flag and demand closure of all Indian consulates on 16-month...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canada: Khalistanis desecrate Indian flag and demand closure of all Indian consulates on 16-month anniversary of pro-Khalistan terrorist Nijjar’s death

The pro-Khalistani elements raised slogans, including "Kill Modi Politics", "Long Live Trudeau", and "Long Live Khalistan", as they desecrate the Indian flag.

OpIndia Staff
Pro-Khalistani Sikhs desecrating Indian flag and attacking Modi effigy in Toronto
Pro-Khalistani Sikhs desecrated the Indian flag and attacked an effigy of PM Modi during a protest in Toronto, Canada, on 18th October. (Image: SS from viral video by Mocha Bezirgan on X)
14

On Friday, 18th October, pro-Khalistani Sikhs staged a protest against India in Toronto, Canada, on the occasion of the 16th-month anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The pro-Khalistani elements raised slogans, including “Kill Modi Politics”, “Long Live Trudeau”, and “Long Live Khalistan”, as they desecrate the Indian flag. The pro-Khalistani elements also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada.

In the video shared by investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan on the social media platform X, the protesting pro-Khalistani elements were seen standing on an Indian flag. There was an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a mock prison, and the protesters were seen beating the effigy with shoes. Furthermore, one of the protesters was holding a placard that read, “Modi’s challenge to Canada’s sovereignty. India attempted to interfere in Canada’s elections: CSIS.”

In another video shared by Mocha, pro-Khalistani Sikhs were seen marching through the streets of Canada, raising slogans. They attacked an effigy of PM Modi, desecrated the Indian flag, and demanded that the Trudeau government shut down all Indian consulates. In one of the shots, the destroyed effigy was seen covered in fake blood.

Nijjar, who was apparently killed in a gang war, was a wanted terrorist in India. There were multiple requests for his extradition by the Government of India, but Canada denied those requests. On 18th June 2023, he was killed outside a Gurdwara, where he served as president, in Surrey, BC.

The same Gurdwara has announced it will hold a memorial on 20th October for four Khalistani terrorists, including Talwinder Singh Parmar, the main accused in Canada’s deadliest terror attack—the bombing of Air India flight 182, also known as the Kanishka Bombing of 1985. 329 people were killed in that terror attack, most of whom were Canadians. Despite the fact that the attack, the deadliest airborne terror attack before 9/11, was initiated by Khalistani terrorists, the Trudeau-led Canadian government has been sympathetic towards the Khalistani movement to gain voter support.

Canada accused India of being involved in criminal activities

On 14th October, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued a statement during a press conference accusing India of involvement in criminal activities in Canada. The agency claimed to have uncovered “direct links” between Indian diplomats in Canada and violent acts, including homicides. The RCMP claimed that these diplomats used their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, collecting intelligence on South Asian Canadians to target them through criminal proxies. The intelligence, according to the RCMP, was gathered through coercion, with some Canadian individuals and businesses threatened into cooperating with the Indian agents.

The RCMP inadvertently admitted that Canada has become a safe haven for pro-Khalistan elements when they clarified that India’s actions are not targeting Sikhs as a whole, but specifically focusing on pro-Khalistani individuals. By acknowledging this, Canada inadvertently exposed the influence of Khalistani elements within its borders, while India continues to uphold its stance against terrorism, not against any particular community.

India, in response, strongly rejected the Canadian claims and said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023. However, the Canadian government has not shared a single piece of evidence with the Indian government despite many requests from them.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Canada ups the diplomatic war with India to secure Khalistani votes for Justin Trudeau: Says remaining Indian diplomats “clearly on notice”

ANI -
In a statement released on Monday, India had "strongly" rejected Canada's suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.
News Reports

Canada border police official Sandeep Singh Sidhu named in terror case for promoting terrorism in India

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeep Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and is employed with the CBSA. He is in a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada.

Rift in MVA alliance ahead of Maharashtra polls? Shiv Sena UBT wants seat-sharing discussions without Congress’ Nana Patole

The Guardian gets back to defame India, attacks Modi-Yogi, claims order to ‘display names at eateries’ targets Muslims only; Read how the claims are...

How Qatar-funded Al Jazeera, with history of peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, tried to demonise US-based HAF as ‘foreign agent’ working for India

Congress furthers US narrative, throws an ex-RAW officer accused of plotting Khalistani terrorist Pannun assassination under the bus to target the Centre

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com