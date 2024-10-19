On Friday, 18th October, pro-Khalistani Sikhs staged a protest against India in Toronto, Canada, on the occasion of the 16th-month anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The pro-Khalistani elements raised slogans, including “Kill Modi Politics”, “Long Live Trudeau”, and “Long Live Khalistan”, as they desecrate the Indian flag. The pro-Khalistani elements also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada.

In the video shared by investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan on the social media platform X, the protesting pro-Khalistani elements were seen standing on an Indian flag. There was an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a mock prison, and the protesters were seen beating the effigy with shoes. Furthermore, one of the protesters was holding a placard that read, “Modi’s challenge to Canada’s sovereignty. India attempted to interfere in Canada’s elections: CSIS.”

In another video shared by Mocha, pro-Khalistani Sikhs were seen marching through the streets of Canada, raising slogans. They attacked an effigy of PM Modi, desecrated the Indian flag, and demanded that the Trudeau government shut down all Indian consulates. In one of the shots, the destroyed effigy was seen covered in fake blood.

Nijjar, who was apparently killed in a gang war, was a wanted terrorist in India. There were multiple requests for his extradition by the Government of India, but Canada denied those requests. On 18th June 2023, he was killed outside a Gurdwara, where he served as president, in Surrey, BC.

The same Gurdwara has announced it will hold a memorial on 20th October for four Khalistani terrorists, including Talwinder Singh Parmar, the main accused in Canada’s deadliest terror attack—the bombing of Air India flight 182, also known as the Kanishka Bombing of 1985. 329 people were killed in that terror attack, most of whom were Canadians. Despite the fact that the attack, the deadliest airborne terror attack before 9/11, was initiated by Khalistani terrorists, the Trudeau-led Canadian government has been sympathetic towards the Khalistani movement to gain voter support.

Canada accused India of being involved in criminal activities

On 14th October, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) issued a statement during a press conference accusing India of involvement in criminal activities in Canada. The agency claimed to have uncovered “direct links” between Indian diplomats in Canada and violent acts, including homicides. The RCMP claimed that these diplomats used their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, collecting intelligence on South Asian Canadians to target them through criminal proxies. The intelligence, according to the RCMP, was gathered through coercion, with some Canadian individuals and businesses threatened into cooperating with the Indian agents.

The RCMP inadvertently admitted that Canada has become a safe haven for pro-Khalistan elements when they clarified that India’s actions are not targeting Sikhs as a whole, but specifically focusing on pro-Khalistani individuals. By acknowledging this, Canada inadvertently exposed the influence of Khalistani elements within its borders, while India continues to uphold its stance against terrorism, not against any particular community.

India, in response, strongly rejected the Canadian claims and said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023. However, the Canadian government has not shared a single piece of evidence with the Indian government despite many requests from them.