The Modi government is set to establish 10 new ESIC medical colleges and extend the unemployment allowance scheme for ESI Corporation members until June 2026. These decisions align with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day (2024) promise to add 75,000 medical seats in the next five years.

Ludhiana in Punjab, Basaidarapur in Delhi, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Noida and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati-Beltola in Assam, Naroda-Bapunagar in Gujarat and Andheri in Maharashtra have been selected for the new facilities, according to the Labour and Employment Ministry Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

During an ESI Corporation meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya made several significant announcements aimed at enhancing the facilities and medical capabilities of ESIC.

Launched in 2018, the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna offers unemployment benefits to ESIC-insured people seeking new jobs. The program will now run from 1st July to 30th June 2026, for an additional two years. ESIC beneficiaries would receive unrestricted medical care in hospitals affiliated with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with no financial cap in undeveloped regions of the nation.

“To provide relief to insured persons, who have been rendered unemployed, a scheme namely “Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna” was introduced in ESIC on a pilot basis for two years w.e.f. 01.07.2018. The scheme was intended to provide support in the form of an Unemployment Allowance during the period when an insured person searches for a new engagement for earnings. After completion of two years since its inception, the scheme was extended for another year from 01.07.2020 to 30.06.2021. It was further extended up to 30.06.2022 and then up to 30.06.2024. Further, this scheme has been extended for a further two years with effect from 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2026,” the official website read.

100 bedded ESI Hospital at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, 1 Doctor Dispensary at Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, DCBO at Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, 350 bedded ESI Hospital, Pune, Maharashtra, ESI Dispensary and Branch Office, Dhubri, Assam, 100 bedded ESI Hospital at Muzaffarpur, Bihar and DCBO at Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh have also been approved by the administration. “Further, construction of 717 new staff quarters at ESIC residential colony, Sector-56, Noida, Uttar Pradesh has also been approved,” the statement added.