Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday emphasised the threats posed by “Deep State,” “Wokeism” and “Cultural Marxists” to cultural traditions stating that destruction of values and traditions is a part of the modus operandi of this group.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashami programme held at Nagpur, the RSS Chief highlighted that the first step of such groups is to capture the institutions of the society.

“Words like ‘Deep State’, ‘Wokeism’, ‘Cultural Marxist’ are in discussion these days. In fact, they are the declared enemies of all cultural traditions. Complete destruction of values, traditions and whatever is considered virtuous and auspicious is a part of the modus operandi of this group. The first step of this modus operandi is to bring the mind-shaping systems and institutions of the society under one’s influence – for example, the education system and educational institutions, media, intellectual discourse, etc., and to destroy the thoughts, values and belief of the society through them,” Bhagwat said.

“In a society living together, an identity-based group is motivated to separate on the basis of its actual or artificially created specialty, demand, need or a problem. A feeling of victimhood is created in them. By fanning discontent, that element is pulled apart from the rest of the society, and made aggressive against the system. Direct conflicts are created by finding fault lines in the society. An atmosphere of anarchy and fear is created by intensifying distrust and hatred towards the system, laws, governance, administration etc. This makes it easy to establish one’s dominance over that country,” the RSS leader said.

The RSS Chief also called for unity among Hindus citing the example of Bangladesh where he said that for the first time, Hindus united and came out on roads for their protection. He noted that till this radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger prevails – not only Hindus, but all minorities will be in danger.

“What happened in our neighbouring Bangladesh? It might have some immediate reasons but those who are concerned will discuss it. But, due to that chaos, the tradition of committing atrocities against Hindus was repeated there. For the first time, Hindus united and came on roads for their protection. But, by the time this radical nature of committing atrocities out of anger is there – not only Hindus, but all minorities will be in danger. They need help from the Hindus from the entire world. It’s their need that the government of India help them… Being weak is a crime. If we are weak, we are inviting atrocity. Wherever we are, we need to be united and empowered,” Mohan Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat further mentioned that in Bangladesh, such discussions are going on that they have a threat from India and hence they have to side with Pakistan since they have a nuclear weapon to stop India.

“We all know which countries are pushing such discussions, and narrations, we don’t need to take their name. Their wish is to create such conditions in India as well. Such industries are being run to stop India,” Bhagwat said.

He also emphasized that India is progressing in the fields of technology and education.

“Society’s understanding is also gradually improving. As a result, we observe that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were conducted peacefully. This also reflects the growing stature of India on the global stage. Our philosophy of “Vasudev Kutumbkam” (the world is one family) is being widely accepted. Our yoga is becoming a global trend. The world is also embracing our perspective on environmental conservation,” he said.

