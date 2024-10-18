Friday, October 18, 2024
Updated:

AAP got confused whom to blame for air pollution in Delhi after forming govt in Punjab, now blames Haryana: Congress leader Pawan Khera

“The state government blames the Punjab and Haryana governments. Then they formed a government in Punjab and got confused about whom to blame. Then they blamed Haryana for it. This is not how it will work," Khera said.

ANI
2

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over the air pollution in the national capital and said that the Delhi government is busy blaming the Haryana and this is how they work.

“This Delhi is worse than it was in 1998. For 15 years, Delhi was improved when the industries were removed, clean fuel was brought and CNG was introduced. Trees increased by 300 per cent. But in the 10 years after those 15 years, all the progress was wiped out. The central government blames the state government. The state government blames the Punjab and Haryana governments. Then they formed a government in Punjab and got confused about whom to blame. Then they blamed Haryana for it. This is not how it will work,” Khera said.

Earlier today, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the opposition has no right to comment on this as the BJP government is sleeping in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and the centre.

“The effect of the adverse condition is visible in the pollution. The speed of the wind is decreasing in Delhi and the temperature is going down rapidly. As a result, the air quality has reached the poor category. In some hotspots, the pollution is more than the poor category… A meeting regarding the hotspots has been called at the Delhi Secretariat at 1 pm today… We are creating a plan while the BJP governments are sleeping in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and the centre… The SC ordered Delhi and the central government to install one smog tower each… The BJP should also go to the Anand Vihar’s smog tower installed by them…” said Rai.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached ‘Smog Tower’ to protest over the air pollution in the national capital.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader said that Arvind Kejriwal had cheated the people in the national capital in the name of air pollution now their health has been put at risk.

“Today Delhi has become a gas chamber due to blame game politics of the Aam Aadmi Party. They had made big promises that they would make Delhi pollution-free. Look at the condition of Yamuna today and Delhi has become a gas chamber. Aam Aadmi Party bans firecrackers on Diwali but the smog tower on which Rs 23 crore was spent has been locked… The way the Aam Aadmi Party has cheated people in the name of pollution and is working to make Delhi the most poisonous and polluted city, this will be exposed,” said Poonawalla.

A layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the overall Air Quality Index dropped to the ‘Poor’ category standing at 293.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI when marked under the ‘Poor’ category can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas, when under the ‘Very poor’ category can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

