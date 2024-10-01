Last month, on 21st September, the police recovered the body of an unidentified woman in an abandoned condition in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim was later identified as Priyanka. She had gone missing from her house since 31st May. Salman, Shahenshah, Javed, and Sarwar were named as the accused in the case. Shahenshah was initially arrested, and the others were nabbed by the authorities on 1st October by UP Police after an encounter.

The case pertains to the Kadipur police station area of ​​​​the Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh where the grandfather of the victim had registered a complaint to the authorities on 1st of June this year. The complainant stated that his granddaughter left the house on 31st May at around 10 pm to answer nature’s call but did not return home. The family searched extensively for their daughter but could not find her. The grandfather of the deceased suspected that someone might have lured her and taken her with him. The police then registered a First Information Report (FIR) on his complaint and started the investigation.

The probe was underway when an anonymous body was found in the Gosaiganj police station area of ​​Sultanpur. The post-mortem revealed that the deceased was strangulated to death and her name was unveiled to be Priyanka. The police then added murder charges to the disappearance case and Salman, Shahenshah, Sarwar and Javed were found to be involved in the crime, during the inquiry.

The police learned that the girl and Salman had a long relationship. Salman even took her to Mumbai once. She went to meet him again after their return. Sarwar, Shahenshah, and Javed made arrangements for the two to stay in Gosaiganj where she started to push Salaman for marriage.

The girl even threatened to send Salman and his three friends to jail after he refused. Afterwards, the four came up with a plan to get rid of Priyanka after she threatened them. They eventually murdered her and dumped the corpse in a deserted place in the Gosainganj police station region.

The cops then started searching for the perpetrators. Shahenshah was the first one to be caught and the authorities continued to hunt for the rest. On 1st October, the police received information that the three offenders were in the Akhandnagar police station area and raided the place. The criminals started shooting as soon as they spotted the cops. Salman, Sarwar, and Javed were injured in the retaliatory fire by the Police.

All of them were captured and brought to the hospital for treatment. Cartridges and illegal weapons were discovered on their person, and they are scheduled to be brought before the court. Further inquiry and legal action into the matter is now underway.