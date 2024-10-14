Hyderabad: CCTV footage in Muthyalamma temple vandalizm shows man wearing skull cap kicking Goddess idol

On Monday, 14th September, tensions arose in Secunderabad after the idol of the Muthyalamma temple in Telangana’s Kurmaguda region was vandalized, sparking fury and protests from the local Hindu residents.

The incident is believed to have occurred near a passport office, and one of the extremists was immediately captured by locals. He was later turned over to the police within the Market police station limits. The video of the said incident is making rounds on social media. Following the event, officials strengthened security and are working to restore peace.

A significant number of residents protested near the temple, demanding action against those guilty, and BJP leaders also joined them. Several BJP members, including Madhavi Latha, were imprisoned. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy headed to the temple and spoke with the protesters. He called it a ‘shameful’ act and accused some people of purposely inciting communal tensions.

“This is shameful, some people saw him, caught him, and handed him over to the police. He did not come here for theft but came here to insult Hindu society. Such incidents are happening continuously at different places in Hyderabad, some people are doing this deliberately to create tensions in Hyderabad and to increase communal riots in Hyderabad,” Reddy, who is also Telangana BJP chief, said.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident was recovered in which a young individual wearing a white kurta and black Islamic skull cap could be seen kicking the idol of the Goddess. He blatantly vandalized the idol and threw the remains on the floor.

CCTV footage of vandalism and murti desecration by Islamists at the Mutyalamma Temple in Secunderabad pic.twitter.com/rOg380QeSQ — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) October 14, 2024

Earlier, the video of the said incident had gone viral on social media. In the videos, the idol of the Goddess could be seen vandalized, causing insult to the sentiments of the Hindu community. Also, the outer area of the temple could be seen destroyed and vandalized.

The Muthyalamma temple idol has been vandalized in Secunderabad's Monda Market Division.



Hindus and their temples are not safe under #Congress rule. This is yet another attack on Hindu temples in Telangana in recent times.



The State Govt should act quickly and arrest the… pic.twitter.com/q5vsNqAPbn — Tulla Veerender Goud (@TVG_BJP) October 14, 2024

The identity of the accused person has not yet been revealed though he can be seen wearing an Islamic skull cap in the CCTV footage. This comes only days after an idol of Goddess Durga was smashed in Hyderabad’s Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Friday. The event sparked protests in the region.

On Friday, Latha stated, “It is time for all Hindus to retaliate whatever vandalisations are happening. Probably they are thinking that they are going to break us up. But they are uniting us by doing such things again and again. I warn them.”

Further probe into the case is underway.