Jharkhand Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Neha Arora on Saturday said that an FIR has been registered against Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari for allegedly making derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren in Jamtara district.

“A case of MCC violation has been registered. An FIR has been registered in Jamtara district for violating MCC provisions. Strict advisory has also been issued to all the political parties in this regard,” Neha Arora said.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi said the statement made by Irfan Ansari exposes the mentality of the Congress party.

“He (Irfan Ansari) has given a very wrong statement on Sita Soren. This exposes the mentality of the Congress party. The Congress party is anti-women and anti-youth…I condemn this statement…Will Rahul Gandhi take back the tickets given to people with such a low level of thinking?… The Congress party should remove such people from the cabinet,” Annapurna Devi said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sita Soren said that she is unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements.

“I am unable to understand where he gets the courage to make such statements. Who is giving him the courage to make such statements, because no one has ever made such statements against me in Jharkhand…The party has informed the Election Commission about his statement. We will not forgive him…The entire tribal population is angry,” Sita Soren said.

BJP leader Ragini Singh said that insulting women is the policy of the Congress party.

“This is his mentality. It is the policy of Congress to comment on a woman but BJP policy is to respect all the women whether they are of Congress or of BJP,” Ragini Singh said.

Irfan Ansari, the Congress candidate from the Jamtara constituency, stirred controversy with his remarks about Sita Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the same constituency, calling her “rejected” and a “borrowed player.”

On Friday, Sita Soren posted a video on X, claiming that the Congress leader referred to her as “rejected” and a “borrowed player” while responding to a journalist’s question about competing against her in the upcoming election.

The BJP leader also demanded an apology from Ansari for using “indecent language” against her, stating that the public would respond to him.

“Congress @INCIndia candidate Irfan Ansari must apologise for the indecent language he used against me in front of the media immediately after filing his nomination. He has previously made personal comments about me, but this time he has crossed all limits. Irfan ji @IrfanAnsariMLA, apologise, or be prepared for fierce opposition,” she posted on X.

“The indecent words you used while holding such a respected position have alarmed women across society. If you can use such words for me, what must poor and vulnerable women face? As long as such leaders remain in power, women will remain unsafe. The time has come to remove them from power. The way you look at women is now before the public, and the public will respond,” the BJP leader added.

The BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats, and LJP one seat.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)