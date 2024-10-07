On Sunday (6th October), violent clashes broke out in the Kadamtala block area of North Tripura after a Muslim mob attacked Hindu houses and members of a local club over the collection of paid subscriptions (chanda) for Durga Puja.

The attack comes 3 days before the commencement of the annual Hindu festival. According to a report by Tripura Chronicle, a local club organising the Durga Puja sought a contribution of ₹5000 from a Muslim driver named Jahar Mia.

He was reportedly travelling to Assam with some of his relatives. Mia refused to pay, leading to a heated argument and confrontation between him and the club members.

Later, a Muslim mob siding with the driver broke into the houses of the Hindu club members and attacked their families.

They did not spare women and children during the targeted attack. The victims sustained injuries and an atmosphere of tension gripped the entire neighbourhood.

During the orgy of violence, the Muslim mob vandalised two homes and a beauty parlour. In visuals that have surfaced on social media, scared Hindu residents were seen narrating their ordeal and showcasing the extent of damage caused to their property.

“Kadamtala bazar is destroyed, including the front part of my house. Is this India? Where do we go from here?” a terrified Hindu woman was heard saying.

“Local sources reveal that minority community members entered the conflict, reportedly attacking common people and exacerbating the tension,” the report by Tripura Chronicle read.

It further added, “District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty acknowledged the intense strain between the two groups, largely triggered by disputes over Durga Puja donation collections.”

An arson attack was also carried out in the Kadamtala Bazar area. Muslim mobs, armed with machetes, terrorised Hindus and looted shops in the market area. One man was brutally killed and 17 others were injured during the onslaught on the Hindu community.

The attack triggered retaliatory measures, prompting the law enforcement authorities to intervene. A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR), was deployed to pacify the situation.

They resorted to lathi-charge and firing. So far, the police have arrested two Hindus namely Nirmalendu Sen and Dwipajoy Nath in connection to the violence.

Following the incident, the local administration imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the area for 3 days, preventing the assembly of 5 or more people.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Sajal Debnath, TCS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmanagar, North Tripura in exercise of power conferred under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 hereby pass order to prohibit any kind of assembly consisting of five or more person with or without weapons or weapon like objects such as lathi, sticks, iron rods, bamboos, stones or any object which may be used as weapon of offence and also hereby prohibit holding of any public meeting, rally gathering, public address with or without use of loudspeakers, plying of vehicles/ motor bike not more than two together on the road etc. Anywhere around the Kadamtala PS Jurisdiction area of Dharmanagar Sub- Division of North Tripura with following restrictions from October 06 to October 9,” the order read.

In a statement, the North Tripura district police said, “Situation in Kadamtala is completely under control. Police is taking appropriate action. Please don’t spread rumour.”

Situation in kadamtala is completely under control.Police is taking appropriate action.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has taken cognisance of the matter and directed strict action against those involved in the violence.