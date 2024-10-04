The name of a man linked to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has emerged in a case of illegal occupation of forest land in Odisha. As per reports, Mohammad Masoom Khan seized around 100 acres of forest land in the tribal-dominated Motu area of the Malkangiri district and established Islam Nagar. Khan reportedly had support and encouragement from the previous BJD government as his illegal actions created a vast empire. Moreover, allegations of cooperation between the BJD and Masoom Khan have surfaced. The forest department’s Malkangiri division has launched a probe in response to these developments.

Masoom Khan is believed to be close to former Lok Sabha MP and senior BJD leader Pradeep Kumar Majhi. Khan has participated in multiple political events arranged by the party and pictures of him have recently gone viral on social media. He is also seen with Majhi in many photographs doing the rounds online.

The forest department has now initiated action by taking appropriate measures. The local ranger was alerted and given instructions to carry out an investigation and submit a report after receiving the complaint, according to Priyanka Mahuka, the Assistant Conservator of Forests in the Malkangiri district. The results of the local ranger’s inquiry will indicate whether further action needs to be taken.

BJP demands action against the accused, terms it land jihad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Malkangiri MLA Narsingh Madkami charged that BJD leaders assisted Khan. He stated that over 100 acres of forest land had been encroached upon and brought up the name of former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi and his close association with Khan. According to Madkami, the BJD leader has engaged in illegal acts to create Islam Nagar in the Motu region. He stated, “Violating the Forest Act, more than 100 acres of forest land has been encroached by local BJD leader, Mausam Khan, a close associate of former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi, to establish Islam Nagar in Motu area in the tribal dominant Malkangiri district.”

He hit out at BJD leaders and added, “It is shocking that the name of traditional Baribancha village has been renamed as Islam Nagar. Several illegal buildings, warehouses, roads and ponds have been constructed in the illegally acquired area by using the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) fund. Furthermore, large transformers have been installed by the electricity department. All these illegal activities occurred during the previous BJD Government’s regime.”

The BJP MLA demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and maintained that the responsible parties must face severe consequences. According to local BJP leaders in Malkangiri, political backing is required to cut trees, take over 100 acres of forest land and erect massive high-rise structures. Furthermore, they highlighted that similarly, political support is necessary for the construction of a sizable reservoir using funding from the Agriculture and Fisheries Department, a road under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme, and a sizable transformer installed by the Electricity Department.

They asserted that the BJD, specifically former MP Pradeep Majhi, have completely shielded and fostered this massive criminal operation. The BJP leaders accused that the administration has disregarded these acts for political purposes and aided as well as abetted this unlawful venture. “We implore Mohan Majhi’s administration to look into this case thoroughly and take decisive action against individuals involved, especially in light of the recent change in government,” they expressed.

Anil Biswal, the state spokesperson for the BJP, clarified that the issue pertains to land jihad. He underlined that strict measures are being put in place by the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Assam, who have taken a tough stance against it. He assured that the Odisha government will follow the same policies as the BJP-led administrations in Assam and Uttarakhand.

He suspected that it was a long-term plan to create Islamnagar by forcibly occupying forest territory in a predominantly tribal region and promised that the administration of Chief Minister Mohan Majhi would safeguard the interests of the indigenous people. He further noted that this occurrence shows that, in spite of their commitments to support tribal interests, Congress and BJD are actually anti-tribal.