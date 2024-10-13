On Saturday (12th October), controversial ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai conceded that he has suffered tremendous humiliation for being bullish about Congress victory ahead of the Haryana election results.

During a recent episode of ‘Netanagri’ on Lallantop, Rajdeep Sardesai was heard saying, “There is a plate of eggs next to me. I am going to smear my face with these eggs on your show. Hope this will make the show even more viral.”

“The predictions I made for the Haryana elections have led to people throwing eggs on my face (figure of speech). Gazab bezatti hui hai (I have suffered tremendous humiliation),” he further added.

"Meri gajab beijjati hui hai Haryana result ke baad"



For the unversed, the Congress party suffered a major drubbing in the recently concluded Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections. The BJP battled through media propaganda and anti-incumbency to secure an absolute majority in the State Assembly.

Charlatans and so-called ‘experts’ including Rajdeep Sardesai predicted an overwhelming victory for the Congress and a complete decimation of the BJP. He went out of his way to make doomsday prophecies for the saffron party.

When the election results for Haryana were announced and BJP emerged victorious, netizens viciously trolled Rajdeep Sardesai and other ‘experts’ on social media. In this context, the controversial ‘journalist’ has now conceded suffering tremendous humiliation.

Prophecies of Rajdeep Sardesai

There have been at least 3 occasions, before the Haryana elections, when Sardesai was seen batting in favour of the Congress party.

While speaking on News Tak, he claimed, “I was at the house of Deepender Singh Hooda. I haven’t seen such a huge crowd of people at the house of any Congress leader in such a long time. Congress is way ahead in this election race. It is the frontrunner in wining the race.”

“Be it the farmers’ agitation or the wrestlers’ protest, all issues are in favour of the Congress party,” the controversial ‘journalist’ had alleged.

Haryana – Congress

Maharashtra – INDIA

J&K – INDIA*

Jharkhand – INDIA* (edge)



In one video, Rajdeep Sardesai was heard claiming that the fandom of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has diminished in Haryana and that he would not be able to rescue the BJP from an imminent defeat.

“Interestingly, even Prime Minister Modi, who was looked at with such affection in Haryana till a decade ago and thereby brought the BJP to power for the first time in 2014…Mr Modi too is unable to lift his party and he too no longer seems attractive to the voters now,” he brazened out.

In reality, BJP secured 48 seats in the 2024 Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections on the back of the election campaign of Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi too is unable to lift his party in Haryana and he too no longer seen attractive to voters now.



During his on-camera interaction with a fellow controversial ‘journalist’ Preeti Chaudhary, Rajdeep Sardesai claimed that BJP needed to ‘pray’ if it wanted to win in Haryana.

In a condescending tone, he stated, “It’s the perfect storm at the moment for them. You know, there come these elections where everything’s gone wrong. Look at even Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement. I mean, just at the wrong time, you don’t need to say what she said about farmers.”

“I think, you know, the BJP in Haryana built this sort of non-Jat coalition and hoped that independence can take away a sufficient number of seats. You know, it’s a very competitive state. And thereby, possibly a hug assembly is as of now, I think, the best bet for the BJP. I’m only going by also Lok Sabha numbers,” Rajdeep Sardesai announced.

What does BJP need to do to win elections in Haryana?



“You know, of the 90 seats across Haryana, the Congress grew in every seat.I mean, in percentage terms. And Bhiwani and Karnal were the only two places where the BJP had a huge lead over them. So my sense is that there is a clear…If there is any case state that at the moment represents anti-incumbency in the classic form, which combines fatigue and anger, it’s Haryana,” he made dubious prophecies with confidence.