Samajwadi MLA Mehboob Ali threatens BJP with increasing Muslim population in India, says your rule will end and we will come to power

Ironically, the Samajwadi party leader made the provocative remarks during an event named ‘Samvidhan Maan Diwas.'

Samajwadi MLA Mehboob Ali threatens BJP with increasing Muslim population in India, says your rule will end and we will come to power
Mehbood Ali with Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, image via his Facebook handle
27

On Monday (30th September), the Uttar Pradesh police booked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mehboob Ali for delivering a provocative speech during a public meeting.

Ali, an MLA from the Amroha constituency in UP, warned on Sunday (29th September) that the Muslim population is on the rise in India and that would bring an end to the BJP rule in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha election.

“The Mughals had ruled the country for 800 years. If even their rule can come to an end, how long will you (BJP) survive? You will definitely vanish and we will come to power,” he threatened.

Ironically, the Samajwadi party leader made the provocative remarks during an event named ‘Samvidhan Maan Diwas.’ Mehboob Ali was thereafter booked by the Kotwali police.

The development was confirmed by Sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, who stated that a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Ali and SP (Bijnor) chief Zakir Hussain.

Until 2012, Mehboob Ali had 15 criminal cases against him including those related to robbery, kidnapping and attempt to murder. 4 years later, he was charged with the murder of a man named Shaukat Pasha.

The incident sparked tensions between the Malik and Turk Muslim communities, prompting the latter to boycott the Samajwadi party in 2017 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha election.

