On Tuesday, October 1st, the police in Tamil Nadu detained 912 Samsung Electronics employees and union members. The arrests were executed as the employees organized a street protest at the South Korean firm’s home appliances facility in Tamil Nadu. The protests this week entered into its 4th week.

Since September 9th, more than 1,000 workers have halted production and demonstrated in a temporary tent near the facility in Chennai. They have requested greater salaries and union recognition at the facility, which will account for one-fifth of Samsung’s USD 12 billion India revenue in 2022-23.

According to Charles Sam Rajadurai, a senior state police official, approximately 850 Samsung employees and 60 workers affiliated with the labour group CITU, which is leading the demonstration, were held because their protest march near Chennai was disrupting the public and was planned without permission.

“They are being detained in four wedding halls,” he said. “A decision will be taken on their release later.” The workers apparently have been released. On September 16th, police held 104 striking Samsung workers for over a day. The protests cast an overt shadow over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for international investors to “Make in India” and are India’s largest such strike in recent years.

Samsung did not comment on the issue. It previously stated that the average monthly income of full-time manufacturing workers at the facility is nearly double that of similar workers in the region, and that it was willing to talk with employees about how to resolve the issue.

The Samsung facility employs over 1,800 people, and over 1,000 of them have gone on strike. The plant manufactures products such as refrigerators, televisions, and washing machines. Meanwhile, another Samsung smartphone facility in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has not experienced any trouble.

As per the reports, Samsung has scheduled certain contractual workers and apprentices to help reduce the impact on production. In August, Samsung’s largest union in South Korea went on strike for four days, demanding greater wages and bonuses after talks with management failed.

Expressing their concerns, the employees said that the working conditions at the unit are very strict. “Our job requires us to stand all day, except for periodic five to ten-minute breaks. This might cause health problems such as painful varicose veins. We want more breaks. My coworkers have made numerous requests for better working conditions over the years, ranging from set eight-hour schedules to taking time off without fear of losing our jobs,’ he said.

“However, such demands caused Samsung to remove some of them while warning others to remain silent. In one instance, eight people were sacked without warning. While internal committees are constituted to address issues, they have little actual power,” he added.

Samsung has warned the striking workers that they risk losing their jobs, and CITU members have claimed in court that the strike is unconstitutional, but the employees disagree and say they will continue to demonstrate until their demands are granted.

Samsung has yet to agree to recognize a union supported by a third-party organization such as CITU, resulting in a deadlock. According to the CITU, Samsung employees earn an average of Rs 25,000 per month and are demanding a raise of Rs 36,000 per month within three years.