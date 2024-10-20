On Sunday, 20th October, protests erupted in Bhagalpur over vandalism at the Shiv Shakti Temple located by the pond in the Sanhaula police jurisdiction. According to media reports, miscreants damaged the idols of Bhagwan Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, Radha Krishna, and Maa Durga. The incident sparked outrage among the local Hindu community, and hundreds of protesters took to the streets.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, at around 7 AM on Sunday morning, the temple priest arrived and found that six idols had been damaged. He immediately called the villagers and informed them about the incident. A large number of Hindus gathered outside the local police station and staged a protest, blocking the road for three hours.

Angry locals stormed the police station with sticks and batons in hand. The main road connecting Sanhaula and Jharkhand near the police station was blocked. Locals demanded the arrest of those responsible for the vandalism. A heavy police force was deployed to control the situation.

Bhagalpur, Bihar: A ruckus took place in Sanhaula market near the Jharkhand border due to the damaging of idols of the Ram Mandir. Locals protested by blocking the road, and police were present at the scene to manage the situation pic.twitter.com/mu2ARiNWmV — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2024

The police have arrested a man for vandalism, stating that he was mentally ill. The person is being questioned in connection with the incident. However, locals claimed that the extent of the damage caused to the idols could not be the work of a single person. Furthermore, devotees alleged that jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh had also been stolen from the temple. The police are yet to confirm the allegations of theft.

The priest reportedly told the police that he had seen a man entering the temple. The police may soon review CCTV footage from cameras near the temple to identify any other suspects.

Meetings were held with the peace committee, and the police conducted a flag march in the area to restore calm. It has also been reported that when the police were speaking to locals and temple committee members, some miscreants began pelting stones, further escalating tensions in the area. However, following negotiations with the authorities, the protesters have called off their demonstration.

The district police said in a statement, “The incident took place at a temple near a pond in the Sanhaula police station area last night, where idols of different deities were vandalised by some unidentified persons. The matter was brought to the notice of the local police station.” They further added that a case had been registered. “The situation is completely under control, and a flag march was carried out by security personnel in the locality. We request people not to pay attention to rumours,” the statement added.

Speaking on the temple vandalism in Sanhaula, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Some people damaged the temple and the idol in Sanhaula, Bhagalpur at 5 am. I have come to know from sources that RJD and Congress people are behind this. They want to create riots. This happened after Giriraj Singh’s visit, I tell the administration that RJD and Congress have a hand in this. Rahul Gandhi has given permission to create riots in the entire country.”

पूर्णिया: केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने कहा, "भागलपुर के सन्हौला में सुबह 5 बजे कुछ लोगों ने मंदिर और मूर्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाया है। सूत्रों से मुझे मालूम हुआ है कि इसके पीछे RJD और कांग्रेस के लोग हैं। वो दंगा कराना चाहते हैं। ये गिरिराज सिंह के यात्रा के उपरांत हुआ है, मैं… pic.twitter.com/HItlvC7kg5 — BHARAT UPDATE (@bharatupdate_) October 20, 2024

There were reports of gunfire, but these were refuted by the SDPO, who further assured the public that the situation is under control. Local administrative officials, including the Sub-Divisional Officer of Kahalgaon and police officers, have reached the scene to ensure the region remains peaceful. The district administration has also requested the public not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain peace.