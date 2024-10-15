On Monday (14th October), the banned terrorist outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) announced a reward of $5,00,000 to hunt down Indian High Commissioner, Sanjay Verma

In an unprecedented move, the Canadian government led by Justin Trudeau declared Verma a ‘person of interest’ in the country and accused him and other Indian diplomats of threatening the safety of South Asian Canadians.

Trudeau and his law enforcement agencies have failed to provide evidence to back their outlandish claims. However, the Canadian Prime Minister’s dog whistling was enough for SFJ to unleash its Khalistani extremists on Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma.

In a statement, SFJ stated, “By expelling Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other Diplomats, PM Tridean has demonstrated his government’s unwavering commitment to bringing to justice those who facilitated the assassination of a Canadian Citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar Canadian on Canadian sol respective of the pressure Tradeas Government faced from Modi Government and pro-Hindutva lobby in Canada.“

The terror outfit, headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, accused Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma of providing ‘logistical support’ for the murder of terrorist Hardip Singh Nijjar and heading a spy network in Canada.

‘Sikhs for Justice’ informed that it has set aside a budget of half a million dollars to track down Verma to ensure ‘justice’, hinting at a nefarious agenda to attack and kill the Indian diplomat.

SFJ plans to kill Sanjay Verma

“Allocating a hefty budget of $500,000, Sikhs For Justice announced that even after Verma’s expulsion and departure from Canada, it will continue tracking his movements and whereabouts in pursuit of bringing him to justice for his role in the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar,” it announced.

The terror organisation built upon the foundation of a politically motivated decision of Justin Trudeau to lend credence to the baseless allegations of the involvement of Sanjay Verma in threatening the ‘life and liberty of Pro Khalistani Sikhs on Canadian soil’ and operating a ‘spy network manned by pro-Hindutva’ Indo-Canadians.

Justin Trudeau dog whistled against Indian diplomats

During his address to the media, Justin Trudeau made outlandish claims about Indian diplomats (albeit without evidence) and thus endangered their lives in the process of scoring political brownies.

He had claimed, “As the Commissioner of the RCMP, Mike Duheme, stated earlier today, the RCMP has clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety. This includes clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder. This is unacceptable.“

“While attempts have been made by the RCMP and national security officials to work with the Government of India and Indian law enforcement counterparts on this matter, they have been repeatedly refused. That is why, this weekend, Canadian officials took an extraordinary step. They met with Indian officials to share RCMP evidence, which concluded six agents of the Government of India are persons of interest in criminal activities,” Trudeau continued with his bizarre claims.

-We don't have any evidence against India…

-The matter is in Canadian Court, yet to be proved

-But India is guilty



Meet the Canadian Rahul Gandhi, Justin Trudeau.



On being confronted to provide evidence, the Canadian Prime Minister fumbled and claimed that details that could be shared were ‘extremely limited.’



