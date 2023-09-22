On Tuesday (September 19), Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stirred the hornet’s nest after he threatened the Hindu community, staying in Canada, to return back to India.

“Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated the allegiance to Canada and the Canadian constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, go to India.”

The development came shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government and its agencies of killing a Khalistani terrorist named Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. He had also expelled a top Indian diplomat, thus prompting a full-fledged diplomatic standoff with India.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is now under fire for his anti-Hindu tirade, is the chief and legal advisor of the banned Khalistani terror outfit ‘Sikhs For Justice.’ A naturalised US citizen, Singh obtained his law degree from Touro Law Center in New York.

The Khalistani extremist runs a law firm called ‘Pannun Firm’ in the East Elmhurst neighbourhood of New York. He calls himself an ‘immigration attorney’ who has supposedly made his life’s mission to ‘help immigrants in need.’

Screengrab of the website of a law firm run by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The Facebook account and TitkTok account of ‘Pannun Firm’ are filled with testimonies of individuals, who were supposedly granted asylum in Canada and the United States due to the legal assistance of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Screengrab of the TikTok account of a law firm run by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Involvement in fraud

In the name of ‘helping’ immigrants, the Khalistani terrorist had defrauded a Dalit boy from Punjab to the tune of $15000 (~₹12.44 lakhs) in 2019.

A Sikh man, based in California, named Surjit Singh had informed that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun solicited $7500 in two installments in the name of providing legal assistance to the Dalit boy, who was imprisoned in Georgia at that time.

“Pannun did not attend the court hearing in Georgia…Pannun is collecting money by fooling people and later he does not even receive their phone calls,” Singh lamented, adding that the boy was eventually deported back to India.

Screengrab of the tweet

Legal aid to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also served as the lawyer for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed by unidentified gunmen in Surrey on June 18 this year.

Nijjar was the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and his name was added to the list of designated terrorists by the Indian Government. When Canadian law enforcement authorities took Nijjar into custody in 2018, it was the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ chief Pannun who represented him in court.

The Khalistani terrorist was released within 24 hours. As per a report by The Washington Post, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun served as the lawyer of Nijjar even at the time of his death.

The slain terrorist was the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and was part of a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar city of Punjab.

Mr. Nijjar became a Canadian citizen on May 25, 2007, earlier than I stated below. The error in dates is my responsibility to assume. Again, nothing justifies the killing of Mr. Nijjar. https://t.co/d5mv69HScC — Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ (@MarcMillerVM) September 20, 2023

Interestingly, Nijjar used the fake identity of ‘Ravi Sharma’ in order to escape from Indian security in 1997 and immigrate to Canada. His concocted stories of torture and ‘marriage of convenience’ were dismissed by the Canadian immigration officials as “unreliable” and “untrustworthy”.

But the Khalistani terrorist somehow managed to become a citizen of the same country in 2007 as per Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller.

This was despite the fact that his appeals for asylum were turned down repeatedly by courts. Coincidentally, Pannun, an expert on immigration laws, was the lawyer of Nijjar prior to his death.

When Gurpatwant Singh Pannun sued PM Modi in 2014

In September 2014, the New York-based Khalistani filed a lawsuit against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to his visit to the city to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Although the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team gave PM Modi a clean chit in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun sought “compensatory and punitive damages from Modi for crimes against humanity and extrajudicial killings.”

The Federal Court of the Southern District of New York had even issued summons to the Indian Prime Minister and sought his reply within 21 days. Pannun was representing a newly formed ‘human rights non-profit’ named ‘American Justice Center’.

Screengrab of the 2014 report

Despite all attempts to sour PM Modi’s address to the United Nations General Assembly by the Khalistani extremist, it had no bearing on the success of PM Modi’s US trip.

A year earlier in 2013, Pannun sued ex-Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and funding counter-terror operations in Punjab. The Khalistani extremist was successful in securing summons against Singh as well as Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.

He had informed that his quest to sue Indian politicians arbitrarily began in 2007 i.e. around the same time when Nijjar was granted citizenship by Canada.