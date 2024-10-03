Thursday, October 3, 2024
Supreme Court stays Madras High Court’s order against Isha Foundation, slams police action

Sadhguru had approached the apex court after a team of 150 police personnel, including three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), led by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) from Coimbatore, visited the Isha Foundation's ashram in Thondamuthur.

OpIndia Staff
Image via The 'Basic' Structure/Marathi News
The Supreme Court, on 3rd October, Thursday, stayed the High Court order against Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation. “We are staying the direction of the High Court at the same time we will exercise parens patrie jurisdiction,” pronounced the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, sought to inquire about the details from two women whose father had moved the high court alleging illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation. 

“We will ask the secretary of the DLSA to visit the ashram, talk to the women, as well as other monks, and submit a report. Since this is a habeas corpus petition, we would like to hear both monks in the chamber and come back in 5 minutes,” the court stated and added, “We would like to interact with you (monk) in chambers online.”

The court also slammed the police action and declared, “The first thing is that you cannot let the army or police in the establishment like this. What we will do is ask a judicial officer to visit the premises and talk to these two inmates.” Notably, Sadhguru had approached the apex court after a team of 150 police personnel, including three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), led by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) from Coimbatore, stormed the Isha Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur.

The development transpired after the Madras High Court requested a report on all criminal cases against the foundation. The court issued orders to present a list of cases during the hearing of a habeas corpus petition filed by Dr S Kamraj, who alleged that his daughters, Latha and Geetha, were being held captive at the ashram. Furthermore, he alleged that they were being brainwashed into becoming monks at the Isha Foundation centre.

