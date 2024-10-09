In Begusarai in Bihar, a teacher named Mohammad Ziauddin from Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya Kadarabad sparked controversy by educating students that Lord Ram and Hanuman were originally Muslims who used to offer Namaaz. Locals were outraged to learn about this statement and rushed to the school to voice their demands for the teacher’s dismissal.

The incident is said to have happened in a private school in the Bachhwara block of Begusarai, Bihar. He reportedly told the students of class 7, “Lord Ram and his devotee Hanuman were Muslims. They used to offer Namaz.” After the school, the children told this to their parents, causing a massive outroar among the villagers. The villagers went to the teacher’s house on Tuesday and protested against his highly objectionable remarks.

When the school opened on Wednesday, a large number of people reached the school and created a ruckus, demanding action against the teacher. When the students of the class were asked about it, they unanimously said, ‘Ziauddin sir told us that Lord Hanuman was first Hindu person to read Namaj, Lord Ram had asked him to read Namaj, and Hanuman was Muslim’. After the confirmation by the students, the protests intensified.

Even several teachers in the school were also outraged after learning. As per the reports, seeing the situation worsening, the teacher was later forced to tender an apology. He said, ‘I taught these things by mistake. I committed a mistake, please pardon me. This will not happen in future.’

However, the villagers were not satisfied with the apology and demanded official action against him, with many demanding his removal from the school.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taken cognizance of the event and urged the Chief Minister to take severe action against the teacher who insulted the Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

“Attempts are being made to damage the atmosphere in our parliamentary constituency Begusarai. Ziauddin, a teacher at Kadarabad School, taught the students that Ram and Hanuman were Muslims. This is a major mistake. Immediate action should be taken against such teachers who spread hatred in the society,” he said.

बछवाड़ा प्रखंड के हरपुर, कादरावाद (बेगूसराय) के उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय में शिक्षक जियाउद्दीन द्वारा भगवान राम और हनुमान जी को मुसलमान बताने पर ग्रामीणों ने विरोध जताया।

जियाउद्दीन ने इसे स्वीकारा और मुस्लिम छात्राओं समेत अन्य ने पुष्टि की।

Mohammad Ziauddin made the controversial statement while teaching a class of seventh-grade students on Tuesday, September 8th. The students eventually informed their families and locals, who assembled and confronted the teacher at his home on the same day.

The next morning, when the school reopened, a significant number of parents arrived, creating an uproar. When inquired about the incident in class, numerous students stated that “Ziauddin Sir had said that Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram were Muslims.” This sparked more chaos in the room. Faced with widespread criticism, the teacher later apologized.