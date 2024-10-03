Thursday, October 3, 2024
Vivek Agnihotri, the man who came up with ‘The Kashmir Files’, set to release first chapter of his ‘The Delhi Files’ on August 15, 2025

Vivek Agnihotri has decided to release this film in two parts. The first part of the film will release on August 15, 2025.

Image Source: Vivek Agnihotri
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the man who came up with the landmark film ‘The Kashmir Files’ will soon be back with another iconic film, ‘The Delhi Files’. However, this time, Agnihotri has decided to release this film in two parts. The first part of the film will release on August 15, 2025.

Sharing the news, Vivek Agnihotri said, “After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.”

Vivek Agnihotri has been known for directing landmark films like ‘The Tashkent Files’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ ,and ‘The Vaccine War’ in the past. Now he is set to hit the silver screen with ‘The Delhi Files’.

The poster of the film released on October 3 by Vivek Agnihotri featured a silhouette of a child raising its hand towards the national emblem shown in the background.

