The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, expressing frustration over the state government’s silence regarding their concerns.

In their letter, the doctors expressed disappointment that it took 96 hours of an indefinite hunger strike to secure a meeting. They are demanding timely updates on their previous requests and accountability from the government.

The letter read, “As we expressed yesterday, we were disheartened by the fact that it took 96 hours of indefinite hunger strike for you to even call us for a meeting.”

They noted that their previous emails on September 26 and September 29 had gone unanswered, despite their hopes that the government was taking their demands seriously.

The doctors stated that the recent meeting provided no new information and that they were verbally updated on their demands, which had already been publicly announced. They insisted on their right to know the progress of the government’s actions.

“We reserve every right to formally know the progress of the works that are being done by the state,” the letter continued, emphasising their demand for a status report every seven days. The group pointed out that it has been 23 days since their last meeting without any updates or the promised security audit.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front also requested an immediate status report and security audit from the government, stating, “Hence, we request you to provide us a status report of the works undertaken by yourselves and also the security audit undertaken by you (as stated by yourself) immediately.”

On Tuesday, around 50 senior doctors and faculty members of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata resigned in solidarity with their junior colleagues, who are on a hunger strike protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the institution’s premises in August this year, according to the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). (ANI)

