Tuesday, October 22, 2024
What happens when Karwa Chauth fast falls during Ramzan, will that fast be healthy or unhealthy: Can Indian Express explain

Will fasting for Karwa Chauth cause health problems, or will fasting for Ramzan on the same day improve your health?

Karwa Chauth fasting is bad, Ramadan fasting is good: How Indian Express sought to malign a Hindu festival claiming 'health hazards'
Image- Moneycontrol
Indian women, on Sunday, 20th October, celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth, holding rigorous fasts for their husbands, showcasing love, and worshiping the full moon. The women fast on this day and abstain from food and water praying for the long life, health, and well-being of their husbands.

However, the leftist-liberals continue to attack the Hindu celebrations in one or the other way. While they generally criticize Hindu celebrations like Ganeshotsav, Durga Puja, Diwali, etc for idol worship or for causing alleged pollution, the festival of Karwa Chauth is being targeted for the ritual of fasting.

An article by the Indian Express on 20th October claimed that fasting on Karwa Chauth by women could have drastic impacts on their health leading to hormonal imbalances and other related problems. The Indian Express report also added that women could experience stress, and feel malnutrition and this eventually could result in delayed or missed periods, known as amenorrhea, as well as irregular cycles.

Notably, during Ramzan, Indian Express published an article claiming that fasting could boost insulin sensitivity, better glycemic control, and reduce inflammation.

So, as per Indian Express, fasting for 1 day for Karwa Chauth hurts your health, but fasting for a month during Ramzan boosts your health.

Notably, Ramzan month changes every year, since it is based on Hijri calendar. Very soon, Ramzan will fall during the same month as Karwa Chauth. So now the question to Indian Express is, when that happens, will fasting on that one day hurt health because it is Karwa Chauth, or will it boost health since it is Ramzan?

As an average reader of Indian Express, their reports have left me totally confused, will fasting for Karwa Chauth cause health problems, or will fasting for Ramzan on the same day improve your health? Since those two things will happen on the same day, it is mighty confusing for every human, not just me, maybe Indian Express will guide us.

Does human body know which fast hurts human body and which fast helps human body? As per Indian Express reports, human body apparently does. If you say you are fasting for Karwa Chauth, your body gives up, if you say you are fasting for Ramzan, your body gets a kick.

Indian media outlets are known to attack Hindu festivals, but this kind of blatant dislike of Hindu festivals while promoting Islamic festivals is something new, and kudos to Indian Express for taking the lead.

Maybe Indian Express can explicitly say that they are against Hindu religion’s fasts and promote Muslim religion’s fasts, at least there will be honesty there. Till they don’t issue such statements, we will continue to wonder.

