Friday, November 29, 2024
HomeEditor's picks31% posts in MCD hospitals, dispensaries vacant, only 36% health budget used: AAP's Delhi...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

31% posts in MCD hospitals, dispensaries vacant, only 36% health budget used: AAP’s Delhi Model a hogwash as patients continue to suffer

OpIndia Staff
(Image via JagranJosh)

In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that despite a robust budget allocation to the health sector, over 31% of sanctioned posts in hospitals and dispensaries run by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) remained vacant in 2023-24.

A report titled ‘Status of Health Issues in Delhi 2024’ released on Thursday (28th November) by Praja Foundation, a think-tank focused on promoting “accountable governance,” found that MCD could only use 36% of its health budget in the 2022-23 fiscal year. Even after this, the allocation climbed by more than 16% in updated budget estimates for 2023-24 and another 12% in 2024-25. Fund usage in fiscal year 2023-24 was not available.

TOI reported that the said report studied healthcare data in Delhi from 2014 to 2023 and found that several hospitals and dispensaries, including those under the state government and MCD, did not submit complete data for various months throughout the study. According to Shreyas Chorgi, associate manager (research) at Praja Foundation, healthcare management faces issues due to inconsistency and a non-functional health management information system that lacks dependable year-on-year data on diseases and fatalities.

“The fragmented nature of healthcare governance in Delhi, split among central, state and city authorities further complicates data collection and analysis. Centralising healthcare information in a single, accessible repository is essential to address these challenges,” Chorgi said.  

The report examined factors affecting Delhi inhabitants’ health and well-being, including lifestyle diseases, causes of death, fragmented healthcare information systems, respiratory disorders, and personnel data. From the years 2014 to 2023, the most common causes of death were circulatory system disorders (1,59,129), respiratory diseases (88,159), hypertension (43,487), and tuberculosis (35,800). Dengue deaths increased by 627% from 74 in 2014 to 538 in 2023. Hypertension-related deaths increased by 109% from 1,962 in 2014 to 4,102 in 2023. Meanwhile, death from cardiovascular disorders increased by 66% during the same time span.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Petition for publicity’: Ajmer Sharif Dargah head rejects claims of Hindu temple underneath, says RSS, PM Modi also send Chadar here

OpIndia Staff -

ISKCON issues clarification on its stance on Chinmoy Krishna Das, says it supports protection and safety of Hindus: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

‘Muhammad Yunus is failing’: Former USCIRF chief says all minorities are under threat in Bangladesh, condemns arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

ANI -

Sambhal Jama Masjid committee moves the Supreme Court against survey ordered by local court, CJI-led bench to hear the plea on 29 November

ANI -

Supreme Court slams Punjab officials for advising farmers to burn stubble in afternoon to evade satellites, demands 24*7 data on farm fires

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Islamic political parties demand ban on ISKCON, the Hindu organisation denies involvement in lawyer’s killing

OpIndia Staff -

Norway’s leftist socialist politics is causing an exodus of entrepreneurs: Read how extreme taxes are hounding biggest tax payers

Rukma Rathore -

Mumbai: NIA Court convicts 3 Bangladeshi infiltrators for helping, sheltering Ansarullah Bangla Team terrorists in Pune

OpIndia Staff -

My periods had just started when I got married to ‘Sheikh Uncle,’ 15 days later he was missing and I was pregnant: Read horrifying...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

Cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi after humiliating defeat in assembly polls? SS (UBT) suggests Uddhav Thackeray to go solo in upcoming polls, Raut says...

Siddhi Somani -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com