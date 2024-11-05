In the latest instance of Islamists spreading lies, laying claim to victimhood and maligning Hindus, the ‘ecosystem’ widely circulated a video showing a group of people surrounding a person and asking him to raise Jai Shri Ram slogans, with the claim that the person being ‘hounded’ by Hindu ‘extremists’ was a Muslim and was being harassed for no reason but his religious identity.

In this vein, one X user Mohammed Yousufuddin shared the video and said, “Forcebly Asking Muslim to chant JSR in Andhra Pradesh Bheemavaram.”

One Mubashir Khurram tagged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and claimed that the Muslim man was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogan and was assaulted. “Dear @ncbn @PawanKalyan @naralokesh it’s happened in #Bheemavaram, #Andhra Pradesh Muslim man was beaten & forcibly made to chant jai shri ram. Hope you will take action & protect the right of minorities in #AndhraPradesh,” Khurram posted.

Another one named Saba Khan shared the said video and claimed, “A Muslim man was beaten and forcibly made to chant jai shri ram by a group of people including woman in Andhra pradesh’s Bheemavaram. A cop can also be seen in the video.”

One X handle “Documenting Oppression Against Muslims” shared the said video claiming that the ‘Hindutva mob’ attacked the Muslims.

While the Islamists are portraying the ‘Muslim’ man cornered by Hindus in the video as an innocent victim, none of them cared to question what was he doing inside the Hindu temple. The Islamists are circulating the video in question without giving proper context of the incident.

It has been reported that the man was allegedly attempting to desecrate the Hindu temple in Bheemavaram and was thus caught by the Hindus who cornered him. The accused then began chanting the Jai Shri Ram slogan. He was also paraded by locals on the accusations of desecrating religious places in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. Thus, contrary to the insinuation that the man was attacked because of his religious identity or that he was innocent is false as he was allegedly involved in desecrating the Hindu temple.