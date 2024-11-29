Earlier this week, on 26th November, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam declared that hundreds of Kuki-Zo community refugees who had fled Manipur amid the violent circumstances would be sent back to the state. The KAAC in an official statement said that more than a thousand Kuki people migrated from Manipur and settled in Assam’s Karbi Anglong’s Singhason hills. However, they will be sent to their home state after amicable discussions.

As per the reports, the KAAC stated that it didn’t intend to force the community to leave the state but just intended to facilitate their return to the home state. The Council said that proper discussions with all the stakeholders will take place before the final decision and the issue will be very well addressed.

The declaration was notably made by the KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang at a land rights distribution event in Japrajan. “We are not going to forcefully evict them. Their return will be facilitated after consultations with social and political organizations, including those from the Kuki community,” he said.

He further clarified that no land rights in Karbi Anglong will be given to those who have migrated to the place, particularly from Manipur. “Land rights in Karbi Anglong would only be granted to permanent residents or those who have lived in the district since its establishment. Individuals migrating from outside the district, particularly those from Manipur will not be entitled to land rights under our initiative,” he said.

In an update to the declaration, it has been learned that around 700 Kuki-Zo community people who had migrated to Assam Hills have already been sent back. The people were notably sent back following discussions with Kuki community leaders and organizations.

Ronghang commented on the matter and said that the travel expenses of the refugees were covered by the council and that the people were sent back in the presence of the security personnel. Now arrangements are being made to send an additional 1000 Kuki-Zo people to Manipur.

Meanwhile, JI Kathar, president of the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) commented on the matter and criticized the stand taken by KAAC. He said that Kukis had come to Assam due to alleged displacement caused in Manipur following the violence.

“The Kukis have come to the district in search of shelter and security as they were displaced due to violence in Manipur. The BJP is silent on Bangladeshis and Biharis settling in the district but is indifferent towards the Kukis who have suffered violence,” he alleged.

It is crucial to note that KAAC administers Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Various communities like the Karbis, Kukis, Hmars, and Thadous reside in these districts. Major clashes erupted in the state of Manipur in May 2023 resulting in displacement of around 50,000 persons and death of more than 250. Minor tensions continue to grapple the state, disrupting the normal lives of the locals.