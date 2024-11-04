Hindu spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, on Sunday, 3rd November, emphasised the need of having unity among the Hindus to stand strong against people who want India to become an Islamist nation.

While talking to the press in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Bageshwar Dham said that Hindus must unite and fight for Sanatan Dharma. He said that now several communities are dividing Hindus to establish their rule here but if Hindus stand united, no one ever will be able to divide Hindus.

“Aapas me batoge to phoot phoot kar katoge (If Hindus don’t stand united they’ll face death),” Shastri said. Further, when asked about Hindu rule in the country, he said, “Those people can demand Ghazwa-e-Hind so why can’t we demand Bhagwa-e-Hind?”

It is crucial to note that Dhirendra Shastri here was talking about the Islamists who want India to become an Islamist nation. Ghazwa-e-Hind is a fantasy that refers to the complete conquest of India by invading Islamist forces. Several Islamist terrorist organizations, like the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), had plans to make India an Islamist nation by the year 2047. During the NIA raids on several PFI hideouts, several incriminating documents were recovered by the authorities portraying Islamists’ plans to make India an Islamist nation.

Notably, comments by Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri come hours after he supported Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’s demand to bar non-Hindu shopkeepers from the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Dhirendra Shastri asked that those who don’t believe in Lord Ram, want to enter the area where all the work is done for Lord Ram?

“Those who have nothing to do with Hinduism, nor with Hindu rituals…nor with our saints and sages, should not be allowed to set up shop,” Bageshwar Dham said.

“Mere Angne me tumhara kya kaam (What’s your job at Hindu fairs), at Mahakumbh we have Triveni, Sangam, and worship of saints and lords, and it is clear that these people are least bothered and interested in Hindu rituals, festivals, fairs, and overall Sanatan Dharma. When you don’t respect Ram, why do you want to interfere in the service to Lord Ram?” Dhirendra Shastri added.

Dhirendra Shastri has been making several crucial comments in support of Hinduism. Recently during Diwali, he also slammed all those who called to avoid bursting of firecrackers during the Hindu festivals. He said that people have gotten used to the habit of blaming Hindu festivals for pollution.

“During Diwali, they say that bursting firecrackers cause air pollution. During Holi, they show fake concern for water. But these people forget to teach the same lesson during New Year. Why this bias and hatred towards Hindu festivals?” Bageshwar Dham Sarkar said. In September 2024, he emphasised the need for the creation of a ‘Sanatani Hindu Board’ in line with the Muslim Waqf Board.

In the given situation, Dhirendra Shastri, the Bageshwar Dham, has asked Hindus to stand united to fight for Sanatan Dharma. He indicated that if Hindus stay divided, they’ll eventually face death at the hands of Islamists.