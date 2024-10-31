On Wednesday, 30th October, ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, Hindu spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (also known as Dhirendra Krishna Shastri) slammed all those who call to avoid bursting of firecrackers during the Hindu festivals. He said that people have gotten used to the habit of blaming Hindu festivals for pollution.

“During Diwali, they say that bursting firecrackers cause air pollution. During Holi, they show fake concern for water. But these people forget to teach the same lesson during New Year. Why this bias and hatred towards Hindu festivals?” Bageshwar Dham Sarkar said.

The statement issued by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has been backed by several people who emphasised the importance of upholding cultural practices during the festival. People said that the ‘liberals’ who are concerned about pollution during Hindu festivals should also show worries during Bakrid or New Year.

Several other Hindus also backed the statement by Pandit Dhirendra Shastriji saying that no one has right to blame and defame Hindu festivals like this.

However, controversy erupted when Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza commented on the firecracker issue and said that the extensive use of firecrackers was a waste of money. Criticising Shastri for his comments, Raza said that Diwali is the festival of lights and not firecrackers.

Acting as an expert on Hindu festival Diwali, Tauqeer Raza said, “If anyone has to take the help of firecrackers to express their happiness during festivals, that cannot be called as happiness. I am not asking for a complete ban on firecrackers but people must definitely restrict its use. The environment must be taken care of. I weddings even we Muslims burst firecrackers but the same are banned during Ulema.”

It is important to note that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also backed the ban on firecrackers in Delhi and claimed that the decision had nothing to do with religion. He said that both, the Supreme Court and the High Court, had emphasised a ban on firecrackers due to pollution concerns.

“..Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers, we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not firecrackers. It is not as if we are doing a favor to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone’s life is important..” Kejriwal said while addressing the media on Wednesday.

Notably, Kejriwal had no problems with his party members bursting crackers all over Delhi to celebrate his return from Tihar Jail, but he has issued an appeal to Hindus not to burst crackers during Diwali.