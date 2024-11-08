Saturday, November 9, 2024
CEC Rajiv Kumar condemns derogatory, undignified remarks towards women during election campaign, directs officials to sternly deal with violators

According to sources, Kumar noted that no aspect of private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made, he said.

ANI
CEC Rajiv Kumar (Image Source: Financial Express)
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has strongly condemned undignified remarks made against women leaders during the election campaign and urged officials to take timely and stern action against such derogatory remarks by candidates sources in the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra told ANI on Friday.

Sources said that during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Returning officers CEC expressed concern and frowned over the use of derogatory language aimed against the dignity and honour of women.

Political parties and candidates are to refrain from any deeds, actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

According to sources Kumar noted that no aspect of private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made, he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed all officials to ensure that any derogatory comments, or remarks by candidates or political leaders repugnant to the honour and dignity of women, and violative of MCC provisions are met with timely and stern action.

He hoped that all candidates and party leaders would elevate their rhetoric and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects respect towards women, both in their speeches and public interactions.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

