Shahdara Cyber Police Station in the national capital has arrested a Chinese national, Fang Chenjin, in connection with a major cyber fraud case involving the cheating of over Rs. 43.5 lakhs, DCP Shahdara said.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam said, “The fraud was carried out through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, targeting individuals. Further investigation revealed that Fang Chenjin is linked to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.”

He further said that there are also 17 criminal complaints registered with the Cyber Crime Portal, all linked to the same Fincare Bank account with the total amount defrauded exceeding Rs. 100 crores.

A complaint was lodged by Suresh Kolichiyil Achuthan on July 24 at the Cyber Crime Portal wherein the complainant reported that he was lured into fraudulent stock market training sessions and subsequently tricked into investing Rs. 43.5 lakhs in several transactions. These investments were directed to multiple bank accounts controlled by the fraudsters.

During the course of the investigation details of bank accounts in which the cheated amount has been transferred were obtained and call details of the suspect mobile number were analysed. A thorough investigation was conducted in terms of bank accounts and mobile numbers connected to all the suspect persons. Technical analysis and sincere efforts of the team led to the link connected to fraud.

The team meticulously worked and traced the funds to a bank account in the name of Maha Laxmi Traders located in Mundka, Delhi. This account was found to be linked to fraudulent transactions, with one transfer of Rs. 1.25 lakhs being made on April 24.

Further inquiry led the team to a mobile phone registered which led the team to Fang Chenjin. Fang Chenjin, a Chinese national residing at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi, was arrested after evidence, including a mobile phone and WhatsApp chat logs were recovered from his possession. The WhatsApp conversations between him and an associate clearly showed that he was directing the fraudulent activities, including the recharge of the mobile number used in the scam.

Mobile phone was used in the commission of the crime. WhatsApp chat revealed Fang Chenjin instructed his associate to recharge the mobile number involved in the fraud.

Further investigation is underway.



(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)