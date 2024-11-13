On Tuesday, November 12th, 2024, the BJP Maharashtra posted a video on social media showing that the bags of former state CM Devendra Fadnavis were also checked by the ECI officials during his campaign rally at Kolhapur and Yavatmal ahead of the scheduled polls. The BJP stated that the video was from November 5th, when Devendra Fadnavis was in Kolhapur for poll campaigns.

This is after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray created a ruckus on Monday, 11th November alleging the ECI officials of conducting ‘partial’ checking and targeting only opposition leaders. He stated that the ECI was only checking the bags of the opposition leaders but no bags of Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Modi, or Amit Shah were ever checked.

“Some leaders have a habit of showing off! Watch this video. On 7th November in the Yavatmal district, bags of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were also checked. But, neither did he make any video nor did he misbehave with any government official. Earlier, on November 5th also at the Kolhapur airport, Fadnavis’s bags were checked. (This is the video of November 5). The love for the Constitution is not just to show, but the constitutional arrangements have to be followed as well. We only request that everyone should be aware of the Constitution,” the party said.

Notably, not only Devendra Fadnavis’ bag but also Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s helicopter was checked by election officials in Maharashtra’s Latur on Tuesday, 12th November when he arrived for a campaign ahead of the polls. The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the ECI officials could be seen checking the chopper of the Union Minister.

On 11th November, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Election Commission officials for checking his bags at the Wani helipad in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. He released a video in which he could be seen identifying the government ids of the officials and expressing anger over checking his bags. He alleged that the ECI officials had been checking only the bags of the opposition party members and not that of the Mahayuti alliance members.

“Why are only our bags checked? Have you checked Modi’s, Amit Shah’s, Devendra Fadnavis, or Eknath Shinde’s bags?” he asked. To this, the ECI officials stated that the said leaders had not come to the district yet for campaigning. The officials also assured them that their bags would also be checked if they came here.

Further Thackeray expressed anger saying, “Will see. I am releasing this video. But then you’ll have to also send me a video of the bag-checking of the leaders I mentioned. You can check my bags. I’ll cooperate. Also, check my urine pot. See if you can find anything. I’ll later expose you then.”

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, poll workers often conduct surprise checks to prevent the transfer of gifts and cash to entice voters. Earlier, bags of NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Dr Amol Kolhe were also checked. Not only this, bags of CM Eknath Shinde were also checked during the Lok Sabha elections in May this year at Nashik. The video of the incident had gone viral over the internet in which the ECI officials could be seen checking his two bags full of clothes. Shinde meanwhile could be seen co-operating with the ECI checking.

This is notable after the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Shinde was carrying bags filled with cash to Nashik to gain support for the then-candidate Hemant Godse. Shinde then slammed Raut and said that unlike other people he didn’t have a habit of working secretly. ‘Some people work secretly. Eknath Shinde works openly,” he said.

In the given case, the video posted by the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray portrayed sheer arrogance towards the ECI officials who were just performing their duty. He alleged the ECI officials of ‘partial’ behavior and almost threatened them saying that he would expose them soon.

Meanwhile, former CM Devendra Fadnavis also took cognizance of the event and said on Tuesday, 12th November that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was trying to divert the public attention from the real issues by unnecessarily protesting against the checking of his bags by election officials. “What is wrong with getting the bags checked? We had our bags checked during the campaigning too. There was no need of this level of frustration,” he said adding that the NVA candidates were trying to seek the votes by whining.

As per the final seat-sharing formula of the Mahayuti this time, the BJP is fighting on 148 seats, the Sena on 80, and the NCP on 53 seats. On the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) side, Congress is fighting on 101 seats, Sena (UBT) on 94 seats, and NCP (SP) on 88 seats. The 288 legislative assembly seats will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20th while the counting of votes will take place on November 23rd.