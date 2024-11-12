In an important, yet overdue, move towards respecting religious diversity, Air India has decided not to serve Halal meat to non-Muslim passengers. The Halal meals, labelled as ‘Moslem Meal,’ are now available as a dietary preference and will be served only to customers who have opted for them.

Other options on the flight include diabetic meal, gluten-free meal, non-vegetarian meal, vegan meal, Jain meal, Kosher meal, Hindu meal, and more.

The step taken by Air India is a welcome move as it respects religious diversity without imposing particular dietary practices upon unwilling participants. Previously, in Air India flights and, in fact, in most flights, restaurants, and food chains, Halal meat was the default choice, as Hindus and Sikhs often did not enquire about how the meat was prepared. In contrast, Muslims are particular about their dietary choices and prefer not to eat in places where Halal meat is not served.

Upon realising how Halal meat has dominated dietary options and is being imposed on Hindus, Sikhs, and other non-Muslim communities, voices have been raised against the practice. Air India has become one of the first service providers to respect the dietary choices of not only Muslims but all communities.

India is a pluralistic society. It is crucial that religious choices, especially those concerning food, remain precisely that—a choice. The menu now available on Air India’s website has distinct options catering to different communities based on religion and food preferences, such as Jain meal or Hindu meal, as well as vegan meal or fruit meal. The menu seeks to accommodate the cultural and religious dietary preferences of every passenger, which is a welcome move.

However, the core issue remains the implicit expectation that all non-vegetarian food served must be Halal-certified, thus catering exclusively to Islamic dietary laws. The choice provided by Air India should not be limited to Air India but should be extended to all places that serve food. The approach of serving only Halal-certified meat is inherently unfair to Hindus, Sikhs, and other non-Muslim communities who may object to consuming food prepared according to Islamic rules.

Understanding Halal and its religious context

For those who are unaware, Halal, which literally translates to “permissible” in Arabic, refers to food prepared following specific Islamic guidelines. The process of Halal certification includes slaughter practices with distinct religious elements. It primarily involves invoking Allah’s name and a specific method of killing the animal.

Halal is not just a label; it is a religious practice embedded within Islam. For many Hindus and Sikhs, consuming Halal meat is objectionable. Unlike Halal, Hindu dietary requirements do not impose such prescriptive religious rites upon their food sources. Thus, the compulsion to eat Halal meat can be considered particularly insensitive towards non-Muslim communities.

Respecting diverse religious practices

Air India now offers a wide selection of meal types, demonstrating the airline’s commitment to serving India’s diverse passengers. However, it is notable that only Halal and Kosher meals are prepared in kosher-certified and Halal-certified kitchens. The rest of the meals do not undergo such separations in the kitchen. The next step should be to ensure division at kitchen counters where vegetarian, vegan, and non-vegetarian foods are prepared separately, respecting dietary and religious preferences. After all, just as Muslims are entitled to Halal options, Hindus, Sikhs, and others deserve the freedom to eat in a manner that aligns with their beliefs. It is not just about the labels but about respecting everyone’s choice and faith.

Reasserting the rights of the majority

In a secular democracy, the rights of religious minorities are essential. However, this does not mean that the rights of the majority can be overlooked. Hindus have long resisted Halal offerings on religious and cultural grounds. Yet, Halal food has increasingly been normalised without sufficient discussion on its appropriateness with all stakeholders. The silent imposition of Halal on a broader population has resulted in alienating Hindus and Sikhs and disregarding their right to non-Halal food. In a pluralistic society like India, freedom of choice should be available for all communities, regardless of their population size.

The Halal economy and its hidden dangers

The growing “Halal economy” extends far beyond individual dietary choices, involving an entire ecosystem driven by Islamic certification standards. The Halal economy’s expansion impacts industries ranging from food and finance to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, where Halal-certified products are increasingly favoured or required.

This certification process often provides funds to Islamic organisations and businesses, potentially creating an exclusive economic circuit that disadvantages non-Halal producers. Moreover, in countries like India, where the majority population is non-Muslim, the unchecked growth of the Halal economy risks sidelining local businesses that do not or cannot comply with Halal requirements, inadvertently enforcing a religious mandate on diverse populations.

Furthermore, there is evidence that some organisations providing Halal certifications have links to terrorist outfits, raising the possibility that funds collected through certification may be diverted to such organisations.

The way forward – True choice in food

A sensible solution to the Halal economy is simple: ensure the availability of non-Halal meat options alongside Halal options in all public food services. All establishments that serve food must offer non-Halal options so that the dietary preferences of all customers are respected. Dietary preferences are, after all, a choice. They should be defined and implemented as a choice, not as a forced preference. The availability of diverse meals on Air India demonstrates the possibility of respectful accommodation.

The debate over Halal in India reflects a growing awareness that non-Muslims should not be compelled to follow Islamic dietary rules. Air India’s move is a beginning. But the real issue of the silent imposition of Halal on everyone still persists in India’s food sector. A truly inclusive approach would ensure both Halal and non-Halal choices are available, with non-Halal as the default and Halal as an option, allowing passengers to eat according to their beliefs without imposition from religious practices that are not their own.

India prides itself on religious diversity. In such a country, respecting the dietary customs of all religions should be non-negotiable. Businesses that serve food cannot cater exclusively to the dietary choices of Muslims while ignoring those of non-Muslims. Air India’s initiative should spark broader changes across all public institutions, from airlines to schools, hospitals, and even workplaces. Only then will we have a society where individual rights are fully respected, and freedom of choice is genuinely upheld.