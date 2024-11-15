Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj etched his name into the history book by becoming just the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to bag all 10 wickets in an innings.

The 23-year-old quick, who hails from Haryana, made history during their round five Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium.

Before Anshul, Bengal’s Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20) and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sunderam (10/78) were already a part of the remarkable feat.

Chatterjee became the first Indian to enter the club with his record-shattering performance against Assam in January 1957. Sunderam was the next to claim the feat in November 1985 against Vidarbha.

Overall, Anshul became the sixth Indian bowler to enter the exclusive club for the feat, which features the likes of Anil Kumble, Subhash Gupte, Debashish Mohanty and others.

Anshul finished with figures of 10/49 in 30.1 overs, which forced Kerala to pack on 291 on Day 3. Anshul’s incredible display marked the first time he bagged a ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Overall, the youngster has 57 scalps to his name in 19 matches, averaging 24.14. Apart from his capability with the ball, Anshul has made valuable contributions with the bat, racking 358 runs to his name in his first-class career.

Anshul’s rapid rise in domestic cricket has been a sight to behold. He recently featured for India A in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup and scythed four wickets in three matches.

He delivered a Man of the Match performance against Pakistan Shaheens with figures of 3/33.

Anshul was also a force to be reckoned with in the Duleep Trophy 2024-25. While featuring for India C, Anshul took 16 wickets and ended the Duleep Trophy as the leading wicket-taker.

In IPL 2024, Anshul made his debut in the cash-rich league for five-time champions Mumbai Indians. He managed to claim two wickets in three games.

His surge extends to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he was a crucial cog in Haryana’s triumph in the 2023-24 season, with his remarkable 17 wickets in 10 games.

