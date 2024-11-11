Karnataka: Congress minister Zameer Khan uses racist slur against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, refers to him as a ‘K*aliya’

On Sunday, 10th November, Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Karnataka Minister and Congress leader, sparked controversy shortly after he passed racist comments against JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Referring to the Union Minister, Khan used the term ‘K*aliya’, a derogatory epithet meant for someone with a dark complexion.

Speaking at a campaign gathering in Karnataka’s Channapatna on Sunday, 10th November Khan said, “K*aliya Kumaraswamy is more dangerous than the BJP,” which prompted sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

“Due to some differences in our Congress party, CP Yogeshwar contested as an Independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because ‘K*aliya Kumaraswamy’ was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeshwar) has come back home,” Khan said.

Yogeshwar switched affiliation from the BJP to the Congress before the Channapatna by-poll, which came about after Kumaraswamy resigned as the constituency’s MLA to join the Union. The JD(S) was enraged and objected to Khan’s statements, demanding that the Congress immediately remove the minister from the Karnataka Cabinet for his racist slur.

“Your power and greed that you will buy the family of Deve Gowda who brought you up politically will not last long,” JD(S) said in a post on X. The party also inquired about the colour of Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, Priyanka Kharge, and KH Muniyappa.

“The nation vehemently condemns the disgraceful and racially charged remarks by Zameer Ahmed against HD Kumaraswamy. This kind of hateful language marks a new low in political discourse and has no place in a civilized society. We demand accountability from leaders who choose divisive attacks over constructive dialogue,” it added in another post.

“Racial attacks and insults on the leaders who oppose the party is the trend of the Congress. This is the true face of the Karnataka Congress. Hatred, divisive, and disrespectful is the Congress culture. The JDS party is not afraid of all this. Enough is Enough,” the party said in yet another post.

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, a Union minister and senior BJP leader, also criticized Khan’s racist remarks. “I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaalia Kumaraswamy’. This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi’s adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” Rijiju wrote on X.

In the Channapatna assembly by-poll, Yogeeshwara will face Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is seeking office as an NDA candidate on the JD(S) ticket. Khan further alleged that Kumaraswamy indicated he didn’t need Muslim votes. He also challenged Kumaraswamy saying that the Muslim community would buy his entire clan. “Aye Kumaraswamy, tell me your bidding amount. The Muslim community will generate funds that can buy your entire clan,” Khan said amid cheers from the crowd.

Notably, this is not the first time that Khan has commented on the color of Kumaraswamy. He had made similar remarks 3 years ago in Bidar. “I’m short, and God made me short. God made him dark, so he is kala (black). If I called a fair person black, that would be wrong. But black will remain black, isn’t it?” he was quoted as saying.