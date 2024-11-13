Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered his apology for referring to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia”, but justified it by saying there is nothing wrong with it. “If I had called him such a word for the first time, I would have apologized. Out of affection, he used to call me ‘Kulla’ (dwarf), and I used to call him ‘K*riyanna’ (black brother). If he or anyone else is pained by it, I apologize. What’s wrong with that,” is how the Congress leader tendered his ‘apology’ on 12th November for referring to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as “K*alia” which the opposition NDA has termed “racist.”

He added, “I have been calling him like that from the beginning, not just today. He used to call me ‘Kullanna,’ and I used to call him ‘K*riyanna’ (referring to his complexion). It’s not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election.” DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, also supported Khan, calling his comment a friendly joke and accusing the BJP of attempting to stir up trouble for no reason. “Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy made any statement about this? The BJP is only trying to create controversy. Zameer has always been a key ally of Kumaraswamy,” he claimed.

Speaking at a campaign gathering in Karnataka’s Channapatna on 10th November Khan alleged, “K*aliya Kumaraswamy is more dangerous than the BJP,” which prompted sharp criticism from opposition leaders. “Due to some differences in our Congress party, CP Yogeshwar contested as an Independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because ‘K*aliya Kumaraswamy’ was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeshwar) has come back home,” he conveyed at the event.

Yogeshwar switched affiliation from the BJP to the Congress before the Channapatna by-poll, which came about after Kumaraswamy resigned as the constituency’s MLA to join the Union. The JD(S) was enraged and objected to Khan’s statements, demanding that the Congress immediately remove the minister from the Karnataka Cabinet for his racist slur.

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for “racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society.”

(With inputs from ANI)