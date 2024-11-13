Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeNews Reports‘He used to call me dwarf, I called him black. What’s wrong with that’:...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘He used to call me dwarf, I called him black. What’s wrong with that’: Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer after racist “Kaalia” slur against HD Kumaraswamy

Zameer Ahmed Khan added, "I have been calling him like that from the beginning, not just today. He used to call me 'Kullanna,' and I used to call him 'K*riyanna' (referring to his complexion). It's not an issue on which I need to resign

OpIndia Staff
Image from Deccan Herald
Image via Deccan Herald
18

Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday tendered his apology for referring to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia”, but justified it by saying there is nothing wrong with it. “If I had called him such a word for the first time, I would have apologized. Out of affection, he used to call me ‘Kulla’ (dwarf), and I used to call him ‘K*riyanna’ (black brother). If he or anyone else is pained by it, I apologize. What’s wrong with that,” is how the Congress leader tendered his ‘apology’ on 12th November for referring to JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as “K*alia” which the opposition NDA has termed “racist.”

He added, “I have been calling him like that from the beginning, not just today. He used to call me ‘Kullanna,’ and I used to call him ‘K*riyanna’ (referring to his complexion). It’s not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election.” DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, also supported Khan, calling his comment a friendly joke and accusing the BJP of attempting to stir up trouble for no reason. “Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy made any statement about this? The BJP is only trying to create controversy. Zameer has always been a key ally of Kumaraswamy,” he claimed.

Speaking at a campaign gathering in Karnataka’s Channapatna on 10th November Khan alleged, “K*aliya Kumaraswamy is more dangerous than the BJP,” which prompted sharp criticism from opposition leaders. “Due to some differences in our Congress party, CP Yogeshwar contested as an Independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because ‘K*aliya Kumaraswamy’ was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeshwar) has come back home,” he conveyed at the event.

Yogeshwar switched affiliation from the BJP to the Congress before the Channapatna by-poll, which came about after Kumaraswamy resigned as the constituency’s MLA to join the Union. The JD(S) was enraged and objected to Khan’s statements, demanding that the Congress immediately remove the minister from the Karnataka Cabinet for his racist slur.

The party also demanded the state Home Minister G Parameshwara and Ramnagar district police to immediately take appropriate legal action against minister Jameer Ahmed for “racial abuse, racism and trying to disturb peace in the society.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Never gave clean chit to Anil Deshmukh, govt didn’t provide enough evidence ‘: Justice Chandiwal who headed commission to probe monthly ₹100 crore extortion...

OpIndia Staff -

ECI checked bags of Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari too, but Uddhav Thackeray chose to create fuss, misbehave with ECI officials for checking his bags

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Brampton Triveni Mandir cancels consular camp after Peel Police conveyed its incompetence to protect against Khalistanis, had allegedly demanded ‘protection money’

Shraddha Pandey -

Controversial Twitter historian who regularly lies about Hindus now says she is getting threats from Muslims for takling about Hijab, may not talk about...

Anurag -

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Donald Trump administration

ANI -

Firoz kidnapped tribal girl from Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh, took her to Dharavi and raped her for over a year, burnt her private part with...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Siraj Ahmed booked for misusing 12 people’s bank accounts and making illegal transactions worth Rs 90 crores. Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Be grateful to Muslims, or else Pakistan would have extended not just to Lahore but to Lucknow’: Ex-MP Mohammad Adeeb’s comment sparks a row

OpIndia Staff -

Muslim cleric allegedly spits into water bottles held by his followers, video goes viral: Read about the significance of spitting in Islam and how...

OpIndia Staff -

Himachal Pradesh: Decorated officer Baddi SP Ilma Afroj vacates her bungalow, sent on a 15-day leave after rift with Congress MLA

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com