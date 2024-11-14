On Thursday, November 14th, a video went viral on social media in which the Khalistanis could be seen asking the Canadians to leave their own country. A viral two-minute video of a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ in the country Khalistan supporters called Canadians “invaders”, telling them to “go back to England and Europe”. “This is Canada; our own country. You (Canadians) go back. White people should go back to Europe, England, and Israel. This is our country. Simon go back. We are the owner of this country,” people in the procession could be heard yelling.

Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada” and “white people should go back to Europe and Israel”.

How are we allowing these r*tards to shape our foreign policy? pic.twitter.com/9VmEnrVlGP — Daniel Bordman (@DanielBordmanOG) November 13, 2024

The calls were made at a Khalistani event at Surrey in British Columbia, an epicentre of Khalistani movement in Canada.

This is probably after the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for the first time, explicitly acknowledged that pro-Khalistani elements were present in Canada and stressed that these individuals “never represented the Sikh community as a whole.” His remarks were made during the Diwali celebrations at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill.

The statement came amidst rising tensions between India and Canada. The diplomatic relations between the 2 countries deteriorated following baseless allegations against Indian agents, diplomats, and top officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, of being involved in “criminal activities on Canadian soil” in the backdrop of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

In his statement, Trudeau said, “There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.”

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained since Trudeau accused Indian agents of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar during his speech in the Canadian Parliament in September 2023. India firmly denied the allegations, stating that no credible evidence was shared by Canadian counterparts with the Indian government despite repeated requests. The dispute escalated in the following months, leading to the expulsion of several diplomats from both sides.

As reported earlier, Trudeau’s government has been lenient towards Khalistani terrorists and pro-Khalistani elements for electoral gain for a long time. India has been cautioning Canada about pro-Khalistani elements but there have been no concrete action and requests for extradition of Khalistani terrorists have been repeatedly rejected. The inaction from Canadian law enforcement agencies has given a free hand to Khalistani elements to threaten and attack Indian diplomats on Canadian soil. Recently, they barged into the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and attacked Hindu devotees, which led to considerable backlash not only from the Hindu community but also from Canadians who found themselves in the middle of a dispute that flourished because the Canadian government provided shelter to Khalistani elements.

Indian intelligence agencies meanwhile have raised concerns, characterizing recent developments in Canada as part of a ‘new normal,’ where Khalistani groups appear to be expanding their influence without restriction. Reports indicate that some Hindu communities are being pressured for protection money, and there is a growing sense of unease among Canadian residents in certain areas.

They also believe Trudeau is aiding Khalistani groups to assure MP Jagmeet Singh’s support in next year’s election. Trudeau’s popularity has dropped and he is trying to keep his administration together, especially after acknowledging that his claims against India were based only on intelligence inputs and that he has “no concrete evidence”.

After targeting Indians, and their temples, the Khalistani elements now have found a new foe, those being Canadian themselves. The sudden change in Trudeau’s stance on the presence of Khalistani elements and the distinction between them and the Sikh community and further the Khalistanis seeing Canadians as their ‘enemies’ may have an effect on the upcoming General Elections in Canada.