On 7th November (local time), the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, for the first time, explicitly acknowledged that pro-Khalistani elements are present in Canada and stressed that these individuals “do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.” His remarks were made during the Diwali celebrations at Ottawa’s Parliament Hill.

The statement came amidst rising tensions between India and Canada. The diplomatic relations between the 2 countries deteriorated following baseless allegations against Indian agents, diplomats, and top officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, of being involved in “criminal activities on Canadian soil” in the backdrop of the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

In his statement, Trudeau said, “There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole.” This is a significant admission by the Canadian Prime Minister, as it can be viewed as a shift in Trudeau’s stance, possibly motivated by the political landscape, with General Elections not too far off in Canada. Furthermore, the backlash over recent violence and separatist activities may have put Trudeau on the back foot, forcing him to distance himself and his government from Khalistani elements.

Balancing act with Hindu community remarks

Justin Trudeau could not stop himself from balancing the statement as he added that there are also supporters of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government among the Hindu community in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians. It was clearly a strategic attempt to underline the diversity of political ideologies in the country and avoid alienating any single community or ideology.

Diplomatic row with India intensifies

Notably, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained since Trudeau accused Indian agents of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar during his speech in the Canadian Parliament in September 2023. India firmly denied the allegations, stating that no credible evidence was shared by Canadian counterparts with the Indian government despite repeated requests. The dispute escalated in the following months, leading to the expulsion of several diplomats from both sides. The then-Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, was named a “person of interest” in the investigation, prompting India to recall its envoy from Ottawa and expel six Canadian diplomats.

Vote bank politics of Justin Trudeau and its criticism

Trudeau government has been lenient towards Khalistani terrorists and pro-Khalistani elements for electoral gain for a long time. India has been cautioning Canada about pro-Khalistani elements but there have been no concrete action and requests for extradition of Khalistani terrorists have been repeatedly rejected. The inaction from Canadian law enforcement agencies has given a free hand to Khalistani elements to threaten and attack Indian diplomats on Canadian soil. Recently, they barged into the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and attacked Hindu devotees, which led to considerable backlash not only from the Hindu community but also from Canadians who found themselves in the middle of a dispute that flourished because the Canadian government provided shelter to Khalistani elements.

The sudden change in Trudeau’s stance on the presence of Khalistani elements and the distinction between them and the Sikh community may have an effect on the upcoming General Elections in Canada.